The Best Movies of 2023 (So Far)

Halfway through 2023, and the ever enthusiastic claim that “the movies are back” remains more of an aspiration than a matter of dollars and cents. 2023 was hyped by Hollywood and distributors as the first real post-pandemic year, one where the crippling effects of 2020 would finally melt away on both output and (hopefully) attendance. However, 2023’s remained a mercurial year in its own right. While the spring saw an impressive number of lower and middle budget movies hit, including even a few non-franchise originals (although most of them were horror), the beginning of the year was still down about 25 percent below ticket sales in 2019. And the number of ultra-expensive studio tentpoles that are flopping has grown wildly in June.

Nevertheless, we would argue too much of film criticism has become preoccupied with the box office while not enough attention is being paid to the actual quality of films being released into theaters. The first six months of 2023 have been a rewarding time for moviegoers, producing escapism, art, and even quality franchise movies that miraculously fall somewhere in between. Thus we here at Den of Geek have looked back at the initial half of 2023 to collect what we consider to be the best films released this far into the year. Enjoy.

*Editor’s Note: This list will be presented in alphabetical order.

Air

Ben Affleck’s Michael Jordan movie, which famously does not feature Michael Jordan beyond archival footage and an actor standing in for the back of Jordan’s head, seemed like a curiosity when it was first announced. Yet it turned out there was good reason Amazon Studios opted to release this into cinemas after seeing how well it played in front of an audience: It’s the best Nike commercial since Michael Jordan himself was promoting their sneakers back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. It’s also a damn good movie in its own right.