Batman Movie Villains Ranked from Worst to Best

Finally, the villains need to have interacted with Bruce Wayne or Batman in some form, which means that Mr. Zsasz from Batman Begins barely makes the cut, but the Joker from The Batman does not. Also, Superman is not on the list. This is a list of Batman villains. Superman might fight Batman, but he’s not a villain and you know it.

34. Joker (Joker)

The Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) Joker never fights Batman, which makes him a strange inclusion on this list. Todd Phillips’s Joker is more concerned with copying Taxi Driver and King of Comedy than telling another Batman origin story. Until it’s not, that is. For all its pretensions, Joker can’t help but tie back to the comics, not only having Arthur have a menacing interaction with young Bruce but also indirectly causing the death of the Waynes and the birth of the Bat.

33. Mr. Zsasz (Batman Begins)

It was cool to see Mr. Zsasz ( Tim Booth) make a cameo in Batman Begins, a surprisingly deep cut (pun intended) which largely served to establish Jonathan Crane’s role as a hired shrink for the Falcone family. But as scary as Zsasz seemed to be, he gets dispatched pretty quickly, carried away into the night before he can hurt Rachel 1.0 and Joffrey.

32. Bane (Batman & Robin)

Despite his giant build, the Bane of the comics is a sensitive, thoughtful villain, a master strategist whose muscles are only part of the threat he poses to Batman. Apparently, Batman & Robin screenwriter Akiva Goldsman never read any of those comics, because he wrote Bane as a big dumb guy who can only growl his own name, played by wrestler Jeep Swenson. The one shot of him wearing a porkpie hat over his bondage gear moves Bane out of the bottom slot, but only barely.

31. General Zod (The Flash)

Although Batman wasn’t nearly as prominent a character as the marketing led us to believe, The Flash did bring Michael Keaton (among others) out of Bat-exile to strap on the body armor once again. Unfortunately, it then made Keaton’s Batman fight Man of Steel bad guy General Zod, played by a clearly bored Michael Shannon. At least the Zod fight puts to rest all the dumb “Batman vs. Superman” speculation, proving that a Kryptonian would easily destroy Batman in a fight.

30. Deadshot (Suicide Squad)

Suicide Squad has many, many problems, but Will Smith isn’t one of them. The ever-charismatic Smith is fun to watch in a truly terrible film, even if the movie can’t stop reminding us that his Floyd Lawton is actually a good dad who just made some bad decisions. Unfortunately, that schmaltz also rears its head in Deadshot’s one on-screen interaction with Batman, severely diminishing his cool factor.