Batman Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

12. Batman & Robin (1997)

Although Batman & Robin has its fans and defenders (this writer included, honestly), there’s no denying that the movie was a misstep for Warner Bros. back in ’97. With this pun-riddled, truly unfunny, very questionably cast, and toy-obsessed installment, director Joel Schumacher and writer Akiva Goldsman almost achieved what Batman villains could only dream about: killing off the Caped Crusader for good. It almost happened when the director and writer made Bats the butt of the joke, complete with a Bat-credit card and those nipples (which still are nowhere near as offensive as some modern directors’ takes on the character). George Clooney’s phoned-in turn as the Dark Knight is nothing to write home about either.

But if you were six years old when this movie came out, you were showing up for the zany action sequences that make little sense but feature wild gadgets (Bat-skates!), Arnold Schwarzenegger chewing up and spitting out every scene as the dad-joke obsessed Mr. Freeze, and Schumacher’s vision of Gotham City. In fact, the latter has withstood the test of time with its streets bathed in neon and giant Olympian statues with arms big enough to fit a Batmobile car chase. This version of the city is pure colorful spectacle and architectural excess. It’s just too bad the rest of the movie can’t support Schumacher’s keen eye for aesthetics. – John Saavedra

11. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a big, shambling, incoherent mess of a movie, but one of Zack Snyder’s strengths has always been in his casting: Ben Affleck is an excellent Bruce Wayne, bringing an organic darkness, intensity, and world-weariness to the role while cutting a commanding figure in both a three-piece suit and the cape and cowl. Equally top-notch is Jeremy Irons as Alfred; the interactions between the two crackle with chemistry–-you feel the weight of the years between them. We’re not so keen on the way Batman is portrayed overall, however, with Snyder making him into more of a bloodthirsty psychopath than ever before. Still, Affleck tempers that written malice with his customary personal warmth.

The bigger problem is with the rest of the movie itself, which jams so much into its two-and-a-half hours but is never sure of what it wants to say or what its ultimate point is. The movie becomes more nonsensical as it goes along, and even the best efforts of Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot in her brief but mesmerizing debut as Wonder Woman can’t help the feeling of desperation that permeates the entire affair. And the whole thing could have been avoided if our title heroes—who kind of act like jerks toward each other for most of the movie—had just stopped a minute to talk. – Don Kaye

10. Batman Forever (1995)

To put it gently, Batman Forever has not aged very well. Produced by WB as a naked attempt at a brand course correction after the hideous reception of Batman Returns, the film was a product intended to appeal to children who buy action figures and teenagers who purchase slickly produced, and all around awesome soundtracks. But for those of us who were children or teens at the time, it produced some fond memories too. Bat-Nipples and all.

Taking over from Tim Burton, director Joel Schumacher turns Gotham City into an even gaudier, more neon-bathed, and homoerotic rift on Las Vegas. Here the nude statues are tall, the lights glitzy, and Batman got drive-thru. It’s campy stuff, but it honestly plays like one of the better episodes of the ’66 TV series whenever Jim Carrey is doing his Frank Gorshin interpretation of the Riddler, or Batman and Robin (a comatose Val Kilmer and a wooden Chris O’Donnell) are bonding over dead parents. Throw in Nicole Kidman at her vampiest and Tommy Lee Jones in the worst performance of his career, and you have a tacky, loony, but still mildly entertaining toy commercial. – David Crow