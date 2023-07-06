Joker: The Actors Who Have Played the Clown Prince of Crime in the Movies

There were many names who circled the role of the Joker in the run up to Nicholson’s casting, including Brad Dourif (purportedly Burton’s preferred choice), Tim Curry, David Bowie, Willem Dafoe, and most famously Robin Williams. In fact, Williams claimed WB used him as a bargaining chip to get Nicholson’s price down—which must have been substantial since Jack was paid $6 million for playing the Joker (and this is 1988 money, folks), plus a hefty backend on not only Batman but its direct sequels.

Still, Batman co-creator Bob Kane wanted Nicholson, as did the original producer on the project, Michael Uslan (who grabbed up the movie rights for Batman back in 1979). So this was probably meant to be. Makeup artist Nick Dudman even had an imperative to cook up multiple designs for the Joker’s maniacal grin with the goal of getting one that least disguised Nicholson’s recognizable mug.

One of the coolest movie stars of his generation (although he was born before the actual post-war baby boom), Nicholson broke out as both an actor and producer in the late ‘60s with counterculture hits like Easy Rider (he also co-wrote and produced Head, the Monkees’ ill-fated movie). By the time he was squaring off against an encased-in-rubber Michael Keaton, Nicholson had already been nominated for nine Oscars, winning two of them. Most famous then for playing a hardboiled, and ultimately hapless, private eye in Roman Polanski’s neo noir, Chinatown (1974), and the only sane man in a world gone mad in 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Nicholson greeted the ‘80s with a string of high-profile villains. These included Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining where Nicholson played an alcoholic author with so much depravity before he goes crazy that Stephen King swore off the whole adaptation. And by the time he was the Joker, he had already played the Devil himself in The Witches of Eastwick (1986).

For the Joker, Nicholson, Burton, and screenwriter Sam Hamm took inspiration from Alan Moore’s The Killing Joke where the colorful crook had been a small time hood who had his skin bleached white by a chemical bath. But whereas in the comics, this was possibly a story of tragedy (the Joker freely admits he remembers his origin differently every time), the film definitively veers the Joker in the direction of Chinatown, donning the big bad in fedoras and trench coats even before he went swimming in acid.

With his performance, Nicholson was every bit as anachronistic as Burton and production designer Anton Furst were at reimagining DC Comics’ generic Gotham City as an urban nightmare of Metropolis-esque Art Deco left to rust for 50 years. The very first sentence of the screenplay is that Gotham City looked “as if hell erupted through the pavement and kept growing.” Similarly, Nicholson’s pre-Joker persona, given the name Jack Napier, is a bit like classic wiseguy gangsters from yesteryear, such as James Cagney in White Heat with a little bit of Edward G. Robinson in Key Largo thrown in, mixed with Nicholson’s showy depiction of deviousness first mastered in The Shining. After finally taking the swan dive in chemicals, Nicholson played the Joker as unabashedly cruel but never anything less than hilarious and even seductively likable.

For modern audiences, Jack’s Joker could be viewed as every bit the showman as Romero, but in 1989, he stunned viewers and gave plenty of children nightmares when he electrocuted some hoods and stabbed others in the neck with pens. In fact, Romero was quite disturbed by the nastiness behind Nicholson’s perma-smile. Something of a performance artist with a predilection toward painting (similar to 1966’s Batman TV show), this Joker fed into the 1980s’ sense of narcissism. Obsessed with money, fame, and fashion, he would go on to kill the vain and vacuous members of society with their own beauty products (a future staple of Burton’s cynicism). And when Batman thwarts that action, the Joker goes on to entice Gothamites that he is a man of the people by flaunting his wealth (as well as his poisonous Smilex gas) at a parade.