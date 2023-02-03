Batman Returns Still Has the Best Romance in a Superhero Movie

Nowadays, it’s even treated as shocking news when Marvel’s Eternals featured a love scene between two characters. Perhaps fittingly though, the couple turned out to be robots (both in terms of the movie’s sci-fi plotting and the MCU’s rigidity).

But once upon a time in Burton’s intoxicatingly dreary fantasia of expressionistic hell, the love story between Michael Keaton’s Batman and Pfeiffer’s Catwoman wasn’t treated as an afterthought for the story’s denouement. Nor was it simply background filler before the next laugh line. Nay, here was the transgressive, bleeding heart of the film on which the story’s emotional core hinged; and it was unafraid to leave the audience brokenhearted.

When folks think back on the movie, the imagery of Pfeiffer’s Catwoman comes immediately to mind. In a costume of seemingly hand-stitched leather and vinyl, the getup not-so-subtly evokes the type of gear you might see at an S&M club, a fact which was made explicit in screenwriter Sam Hamm’s earliest draft of the script. However, this idea is (at least on the surface) played purely as camp in the finished movie, with Pfeiffer’s Catwoman hanging the Caped Crusader off a rooftop by her whip in their first big scene together in costume. Later, she licks his face as the two spar beneath a seasonal mistletoe and she winds up on top.

It’s so brazenly sexualized that it looks almost like a gag. Yet something Burton realized (unlike his successor Joel Schumacher) was that the strangeness of the characters needed to be played with constant sincerity. The audience needed to believe the fairytale if they were to fall for it; and for that to happen the actors needed to genuinely invest in the psychological profiles of their characters. Only then can her leather and his rubber look as everyday in this Gotham as Christmas decorations.

Some fans take umbrage to this day that Burton and Daniel Waters, Batman Returns’ primary screenwriter, basically threw out 50 years of comic book history when developing the film, but it works to the film’s advantage of becoming a singular and bizarrely compelling vision. Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle is not really a cat burglar nor based on any established backstory told on the comic book page. She is a metaphor for what was perceived in the mainstream as the feminist struggle of the early 1990s. Which is to say she is a single woman working in a corporate world controlled by chauvinistic men and opportunists at all levels.

Her own implied childhood, defined by the dollhouse she keeps in her bedroom as an adult and the stuffed animals that still populate her apartment, is as important as Bruce’s. While his is marked by an operatic tragedy wherein his parents were murdered before his eyes, hers was apparently the middle class American dream that leaves her still trying to be the right kind of girl in an urban setting: She works studiously as a quiet and put-upon secretary by day, and waits by night on her answering machine… where her boyfriend dumps her right before the holidays and robo-calls suggest a new perfume will make the boss “ask you to stay late.”