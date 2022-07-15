Tom Hardy’s Batman Villain Bane Is More Relevant Today Than 10 Years Ago

No one expected it to be Bane. In retrospect that is a bit odd since, generally speaking, when most comic book nerds think of the villains who pose the greatest threat to Batman, Bane always rounds out the top five or 10 by virtue of being the one baddie to “Break the Bat.” Yet after Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight thrillingly ended on the noble rush of Bruce Wayne riding into the night, accepting he was not the hero Gotham needed, no fan (nor apparently many Warners executives) anticipated the villain of Nolan’s inevitable sequel to be Bane, the beefy steroid-juicer with an affinity for Lucha libre masks.

Anecdotally, I recall that in the early days of social media, there was a lot of chatter among comic book fans that the villain should be evil psychologist Hugo Strange, who could’ve picked up where The Dark Knight left off, with the Gotham Police Department turning to a man they didn’t fully understand to catch the Bat. More often, however, fans seemed to support the industry trades who openly speculated on who should play the Riddler and Penguin in the next Batman movie, following up on a line Heath Ledger’s Joker espoused: “This city deserves a better class of criminal.” And as it turns out, WB agreed with that sentiment, as the studio apparently pushed Nolan to use the Riddler in his third Batman movie.

Warners and fans would more or less get that film when Matt Reeves rebooted the Batman mythos 14 years after The Dark Knight. But as for what became The Dark Knight Rises? Nolan chased other muses, imagining a supervillain of immense physical menace and restrained cunning, the likes of which the Caped Crusader had never before faced in a movie. Nolan wanted Bane and, more surprising still, he wanted his newfound pal from 2010’s Inception, the five-foot and nine-inch Englishman Tom Hardy, to play that looming adversary who’d tower over Christian Bale’s Batman.

It’s a casting choice that likely wouldn’t be made today, partially because comic book fans would demand a more accurate page-to-screen Bane, and partially for the justifiable skepticism toward the British Hardy playing a character who is Latino in the comics.