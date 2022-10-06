Riddler: Year One – How Paul Dano Created a New Origin Story for His Batman Character

Paul Dano brought a haunting and disturbing edge to Edward Nashton, better known as the Riddler, in this year’s movie The Batman. Now the actor is taking his talents to the comics page and filling in the character’s backstory for Riddler: Year One with art by Stevan Subic for DC. Dano spoke with us about his first time writing comics and getting even deeper into the Riddler’s head.

How much of your preparation for the role of the Riddler ended up on the page with this book?

The essence of it is there, and that’s sort of why I’m doing this. A lot of my work as an actor is to get to page one of the script and to sort of build the life that was lived so I can carry it with me into the film. Whether that means just physically or point-of-view-wise, we all carry our lives with us in some way, shape, or form. So each time, it’s kind of about building that so that it’s not just [me and my] unconscious, but it’s some meeting of Paul and the character [of Edward Nashton].

The emotional essence of the comic was my backstory. It didn’t have a plot in the same way that this does. Once I started working on the comic, I really felt like I didn’t want it to just be in service of the film. I wanted the story to stand on its own, and I wanted it to be an experience for the reader. There are elements in this comic now that weren’t a part of my backstory when I was making the film, but it’s all to support the general backstory that I had in mind when playing the character and what got me there.