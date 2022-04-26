Why We’re Still Obsessed With The Batman’s Origin Story

“Batman always comes back, bigger and better, shiny and new. Batman never dies. It never ends. It probably never will.”

So why the endless fascination with this time in the Dark Knight’s life? What is it about Batman’s beginnings that we all find so irresistible? Why does that period remain so creatively exciting and fertile even now, 80 years later? And how do all the various vital beginnings of Batman fare when looked at together?

THE GOLDEN AGE

Crafted by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, the first time reader’s learned about “who he is and how he came to be” was a two page story first published in Detective Comics #33, just 6 months after his debut in Detective Comics #27, it’s a succinct summary for the character. It was reprinted shortly thereafter in 1940’s Batman #1, the comic that also introduced Joker and Catwoman to the world.

As far as origin stories go, the word “functional” comes to mind here. It’s very much something to be gotten out of the way. What’s perhaps most interesting about it is how it immediately positions the gun and gun violence in opposition to Batman. Prior to this origin reveal, Batman was largely a pulpy character in the vein of the era’s much loved hero The Shadow. And much like his pulp predecessor, Batman carried guns. It was only after this origin was first laid out that Batman would begin the slow climb from the shadows of, well, The Shadow.

The other really interesting thing the origin does here is display Bruce Wayne taking an oath in his youth: a sacred vow made by a child after exceptional trauma. So much of what’s here is the foundation of what comes later.

BATMAN: YEAR ONE

Creators would over the decades expand and reveal details that added onto said foundations. From the elaboration on Joe Chill in 1948’s Batman #47 to the condensation of all the accumulated details in 1980 mini-series The Untold Legend Of The Batman, the character’s beginnings still fascinated people. When DC Comics rebooted their continuity with Crisis on Infinite Earths in 1986 a new “definitive” iteration of the origin was required, one that would forever be cemented in their new “canon” for a new age.

And thus emerged the most ambitious attempt to explore those classic foundations of the Batman. Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, teaming with colorist Richmond Lewis and letterer extraordinaire Todd Klein, set about re-forging Batman’s origin for a new age and a new generation. Miller had just come off a spectacular revitalization of Daredevil, imbuing it with his heart and soul as a New Yorker, making the city’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood a key part of the book. He’d also just done The Dark Knight Returns, a sort of “final” Batman story that also echoed the beginnings of Batman with vivid flashback imagery, helping redefine how people perceived his roots. Now, fittingly, Miller was set to actually do the “first” Batman story, to reintroduce the Caped Crusader as we’d never seen him.