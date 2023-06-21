The Best Michael Keaton Batman Moments From the Burtonverse to The Flash

Looking back at the line today, it’s almost shocking how little emphasis Keaton gives the reading. We’re used to heightened Batman voices, whether its Bale’s over-the-top snarl, or Kevin Conroy‘s signature baritone. But Keaton doesn’t add much gravel to his throat, doesn’t twist his lips into a grotesque grimace. Instead, he just grabs the thugs and whispers, confident that regardless of what anyone else thinks, he knows who he is. He’s Batman. Going on four decades later, no one would disagree.

“Which of These Guys Is Bruce Wayne?”

Whatever hesitations people had about the decidedly un-buff Keaton embodying a creature of the night disappeared when he donned the amazing costume designed by Bob Ringwood and Vin Burnham. But Keaton’s was best outside of the suit, portraying Bruce Wayne as a reclusive oddball who doesn’t fit in society.

Viewers got their first taste of weirdo Wayne in an early party scene in Batman, in which reporter Vicki Vale taps a dapper bystander and asks, “Can you tell me which of these guys is Bruce Wayne?” Her interlocutor is in fact Bruce Wayne, but rather than give Vicki a straight answer, Bruce says, “Well, I’m not sure” and then follows her as she walks away. Why the ruse? There’s no telling, but Keaton immediately convinces viewers that Bruce would be more comfortable on a rooftop in black leather than in a party in a tux.

Ace Chemical Attack

It’s all about the lips, baby. The Ace Chemical scene remains divisive for fans, with some annoyed by the body count racked up by the famously anti-murder superhero (“Wait ’till they get a load of me,” thought Ben Affleck‘s Snyderverse Batman), and others unable to deny the pure spectacle of the scene. But there’s one thing no one will dispute: Michael Keaton looks amazing in the cape and cowl. Even when he’s just sitting in the Batmobile, Keaton has the perfect facial structure to compliment the Batmask: his arched eyebrows, pursed lips, strong cheekbones. This Batman had his mask specially designed to suit his needs; he didn’t just load up on Army surplus Wayne tech.

Even better is the fateful scene in which Batman battles Nicholson’s pre-Joker persona, gangster Jack Napier. As always, Keaton uses the Batsuit to great effect, translating his stiff movements into intentional menace. But when he breaks for a moment to keep Napier from falling into the vat of acid, Keaton uncovers another layer to his brooding Batman persona. The mask cannot contain the look of horror on Batman’s face as he tries in vain to save Napier, as if the Dark Knight realizes that his flagging grip will give birth to his greatest nemesis.

Date Night

These days, we all know Michael Keaton as a fine actor, responsible for memorable roles in Birdman and Spider-Man: Homecoming. But moviegoers in 1989 knew him as a comedian, something he mostly fought against in Batman. However, he really got to stretch his comic chops for one scene, in which Vicki Vale visits Wayne Manor for dinner. A great bit of editing shows Bruce and Vicki quietly eating their soup, before a wide shot reveals them at opposite ends of a grand dining room table. Even better is Keaton’s bumbling walk across the table to pass Vicki the salt, another example of his inability to just be a regular person.