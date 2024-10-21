The PS5, Xbox, Switch, and PC Games That Made 2024 Another Great Year for Gaming

Quick—what is the best year in gaming of all time? Do you say 1986, which saw the debut of Metroid, The Legend of Zelda, Castlevania, and Dragon Quest? Or are you all about ’96, which boasts Super Mario 64, the original Resident Evil, and Diablo? Maybe you go with 2011: Skyrim, Dark Souls, and Batman: Arkham City. Oh, did I skip 2004? Apologies to the fans of Halo 2, Half-Life 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, World of Warcraft, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2…

Then there’s 2023, arguably the best year for gamers in recent memory. It’s the year that gave us what we’ll likely look back on as some of the best titles of the 2020s: Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Alan Wake 2, and Diablo 4. And while this year has perhaps been a slightly humbler year than 2023, there have been plenty of great releases to make 2024 another strong year for the medium.

There are still a few heavy hitters to come this holiday season, but gamers have already been treated to plenty of hits in 2024, including The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Tekken 8, Helldivers 2, and more. In POWER-UP‘s biggest episode yet, host Sam Stone sits down with Den of Geek Games Editor Matthew Byrd to chat about their favorite games of the year so far. Expect a few surprise picks along the way! You can watch the full episode below:

This episode is powered by Razer. In a special PC Gaming segment, we break down how Razer Axon can help gamers unlock their creativity to make the perfect custom wallpapers. Whether you want to deck out your PC setup with a wallpaper that reflects a specific fandom or you want to design something wholly original, Axon is fast, full of features, and very easy to use. You can read more about Razer Axon here.