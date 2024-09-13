Do Star Wars Games Have a Future? POWER-UP Explores What’s Next for the Franchise
The latest episode of the POWER-UP podcast takes a deep dive into the past, present, and future of Star Wars games!
The Star Wars franchise isn’t just a staple of the big screen and (more recently) television. The galaxy far, far away also has a storied past in the world of video games. From classic arcade adaptations of the original movies to Expanded Universe stories on PC and consoles that introduced all-new characters and planets, Star Wars has ventured into virtually every game genre and platform since it first hit cabinets and the Atari in the early ’80s.
Just a few weeks ago, the franchise reached a big gaming milestone with Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws, the first open-world game set in this universe, allowing players to freely explore several planets as well as dangerous pockets of space on their trusty ship, the Trailblazer. But while it’s the first of its kind, is Star Wars Outlaws truly the mythical “Grand Theft Auto in space” fans have been waiting for?
POWER-UP, the brand-new video game podcast from Den of Geek, answers this question and much more in a jam-packed Star Wars episode! Watch below:
In the second episode of POWER-UP, we explore the past, present, and future of Star Wars games. At the top of the episode, we review Star Wars Outlaws, including our thoughts on the game’s third-person stealth action gameplay and level design, the many new and returning characters, and all the nerdy easter eggs and references in between. We also give the game our very first Power Score—find out where the game lands on our review scale.
Then host Sam Stone is joined by Den of Geek editor-in-chief John Saavedra for a deep-dive discussion not only about what’s next for Star Wars games—including a detailed breakdown of every game currently in development—but also status updates on all the latest rumors and their wishlist of series they’d love to see make a comeback in the near future. Want to hear more about Respawn’s next Jedi game and what the heck is going on with that Knights of the Old Republic remake? Want to reminisce about the days of Rogue Squadron, Rebel Assault, and The Force Unleashed? This is the episode you’re looking for!
This episode is powered by Razer. In a special PC Gaming segment, Sam walks viewers through Razer Cortex, a free app designed to make your day-to-day PC gaming journey better than ever before. We talk about some of the biggest challenges PC gamers face today—including managing multiple game launchers and libraries, properly optimizing your games, and finding the best gaming deals—and how Razer Cortex can easily address these issues so you can just get back to playing! The first in a series of segments meant to guide players to the ultimate PC gaming experience with help from Razer software, both hardcore enthusiasts and casual gamers will want to tune in.
Every episode of POWER-UP is available on the Den of Geek YouTube channel and denofgeek.com as well as in audio form on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and anywhere else you get your podcasts.
Now, sit back, plug in, and POWER-UP!
