Do Star Wars Games Have a Future? POWER-UP Explores What’s Next for the Franchise

The Star Wars franchise isn’t just a staple of the big screen and (more recently) television. The galaxy far, far away also has a storied past in the world of video games. From classic arcade adaptations of the original movies to Expanded Universe stories on PC and consoles that introduced all-new characters and planets, Star Wars has ventured into virtually every game genre and platform since it first hit cabinets and the Atari in the early ’80s.

Just a few weeks ago, the franchise reached a big gaming milestone with Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws, the first open-world game set in this universe, allowing players to freely explore several planets as well as dangerous pockets of space on their trusty ship, the Trailblazer. But while it’s the first of its kind, is Star Wars Outlaws truly the mythical “Grand Theft Auto in space” fans have been waiting for?

POWER-UP, the brand-new video game podcast from Den of Geek, answers this question and much more in a jam-packed Star Wars episode! Watch below:

In the second episode of POWER-UP, we explore the past, present, and future of Star Wars games. At the top of the episode, we review Star Wars Outlaws, including our thoughts on the game’s third-person stealth action gameplay and level design, the many new and returning characters, and all the nerdy easter eggs and references in between. We also give the game our very first Power Score—find out where the game lands on our review scale.