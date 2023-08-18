How Baldur’s Gate 3 Changes Dungeons and Dragons For Better and Worse

In normal D&D, spell duration is measured in minutes and hours, mostly because every in-game interaction uses the same yardstick. Many combat-oriented spells produce effects that last one minute. Since combat rounds take six seconds in-game, that means spells can last 10 rounds. However, Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t utilize the same kind of in-game clock. The game doesn’t even take time into consideration until players take a Long Rest to heal up and prepare for the next day.

To accommodate this change, spell durations are now measured in turns. Sleep, for instance, only lasts two turns, which is significantly less than the tabletop’s one-minute duration. Similarly, Baldur’s Gate 3 reduces the range of many spells. Attacks such as Fire Bolt and Missile fly up to 120 feet in 5E, but in Baldur’s Gate 3, they can’t go further than 18 meters (60 feet). This might sound like an issue, but Larian Studios built each battlefield with these smaller rangers in mind, so it’s really just a design choice that doesn’t change the overall feel of combat.

For that matter, Baldur’s Gate 3 changes how magic works in general, although this works in the game’s favor as it simplifies rules that would otherwise be left up to the DM (and some DMs disagree on these matters).

Unlike the tabletop game, spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 don’t rely on specific components such as hand gestures or magical reagents like bat poop (no seriously). Instead, they only require a simple incantation. Among other things, this change makes every spellcaster vulnerable to the Silence spell. On the one hand, removing reagents takes some of the busy work out of spellcasting some DMs require. On the other hand, it also takes some player freedom away. What better way to surprise monsters that try to shut down spellcasters with Silence than by blasting them with spells that don’t require verbal components?

This change also carries over into spell scrolls. In 5E, only magic-using classes can utilize these items to cast magics without sacrificing spell slots. However, in Baldur’s Gate 3, anyone in any class can read them. This change gives characters more combat options than they would normally have, but then again, the effectiveness of these spells is determined by a party member’s spellcasting stats. Is letting Karlach nuke enemies with a Fireball really worth it when Gale would deal more damage with the scroll? It depends on the player and the situation.

The only objective issue with magic in Baldur’s Gate 3 is how it handles spell preparation. Normally, a character can only prepare spells after a Long Rest, but in BG 3, you can prepare them at any time so long as you aren’t in combat. This change sounds like a boon, but it actually ignores the point of spell preparation: A player has to commit to certain spells for one day and adapt to situations where their selected magics aren’t effective. Preparing spells at any time may trivialize the system for some.