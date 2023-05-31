Diablo 4 Is The Greatest Game You’ll Be Scared to Love

For instance, after going so long without dying, I was squashed like a bug in my first Nightmare Dungeon. I could have survived, but I tried to play the game as I had been before (diving deep into a pack of enemies without fear of consequences). Diablo 4 soon made it abundantly clear that was no longer going to fly. It’s not that everything I had done up until that point was irrelevant but rather that my autopilot mode just wasn’t going to get me through the storm that lay ahead.

It was an exhilarating moment. For the first time in probably too long, I was now aware of my gear, my skills, and my strategies in ways that I wasn’t forced to be during the campaign. For as satisfying as the act of tearing through enemies and watching them explode into loot was, the reintroduction of consequences brought me back to the essential Diablo experience I had been craving for the last 15-20 levels as well as the last 10+ years.

Though that shift is common in Diablo titles, Diablo 4’s mastery of its endgame concepts has to be attributed to its mastery of live service elements. Diablo 4’s endgame feels alive in ways that no other Diablo title’s endgame has. A constantly shifting world works its will against you to test everything you thought you knew. Emerging events and the players that participate in them add a necessary spice to the meat and potatoes experience of slay, loot, repeat. You didn’t necessarily need an excuse to live in that loop for a while longer, but Diablo 4‘s evolving endgame finds ways to make you feel like you’re always working towards something worth experiencing.

The ongoing nature of those endgame challenges makes you appreciate the fundamentals of the Diablo 4 experience in ways the campaign does not. The game’s satisfyingly weighty combat is bolstered by a renewed sense of purpose. The excellent gothic visuals and soundtrack now mesh with challenges that feel equally dark and dangerous. The numerous ways to customize, build, and gear your characters actually seem to matter when your decisions are more clearly reflected in your successes and failures. Even previously easily ignored elements of the game (like brewing potions, crafting gems, and upgrading gear) now seem as essential as clicking the mouse.

What’s crucial to keep in mind, though, is that Diablo 4 isn’t trying to offer a Path of Exile-like endgame experience at this time. Path of Exile has been consistently updated for 10 years and offers layers upon layers of new systems. Many of those systems are based on the idea that the people using them are likely veterans and desire an already complex game diving even deeper into entirely new ideas. It was a game designed with ARPG veterans in mind, and it has (quite brilliantly) continued to cater to that demo.

By comparison, Diablo 4‘s endgame is slightly more considerate of newer players and those who are not as concerned with getting there as quickly as possible. While that approach may be partially responsible for the slower nature of the campaign (for veterans, that is), the pay-off is a game that scales well with the time you put into it. Diablo 4 is accessible enough to make it that game some will return to once in a while for months to come. It’s also that game that seems surprisingly well-prepared for its most hardcore players at launch. The magic trick is the way Diablo 4 allows wildly different kinds of players to share a world without feeling like they’re playing the other person’s game.