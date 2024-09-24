The Must-Play Games of Fall and Holiday 2024: Zelda, Indiana Jones, Dragon Age, and More

While it’s true the games industry has faced more than a few trials this year, it’s also been another great year for new game releases. From delightful first-party surprise Astro Bot and new entries in major AAA franchises such as Elden Ring and Final Fantasy to big indie hits like Helldivers 2, Balatro, and Animal Well, 2024 is certainly not lacking in game of the year contenders. And there’s plenty more to come before the year is out.

This Fall and the holiday season promise to bring plenty more heavy hitters to consoles and PC. This week, Nintendo releases a brand-new Legend of Zelda game called Echoes of Wisdom—the first entry to star the titular Princess Zelda—while Xbox will release Shattered Space, a major expansion for Starfield, at the end of September. October brings with it the long-awaited remake of Silent Hill 2, a new Call of Duty installment, the Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred expansion, and the highly-anticipated Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Headlining the holidays are a new Mario & Luigi RPG title, an Assassin’s Creed game finally set in feudal Japan, the very impressive looking STALKER 2, and of course Xbox’s biggest release of the year: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from Wolfenstein studio MachineGames.

With so many games still coming up, it might be difficult to know which titles you need to jump on first. But we’ve got you covered! In the latest episode of POWER-UP, the video game podcast from Den of Geek, host Sam Stone and Games Editor Matthew Byrd dig into the fall release schedule and pick their top 10 must-play games for the rest of 2024. Watch the episode below:

