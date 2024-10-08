The Big Zelda Moments That Shaped a Generation of Gamers

What a couple of years it’s been for The Legend of Zelda. Nintendo’s foremost fantasy series has enjoyed nonstop hits since 2017’s Breath of the Wild took the franchise in a whole new and exciting direction on the Switch. Since then, Nintendo has released the adorable remake of Link’s Awakening and last year’s critically-acclaimed Breath of the Wild sequel Tears of the Kingdom, and that’s not counting remasters of classic Zelda games, such as Skyward Sword. That’s plenty for Zelda fans to enjoy, but Nintendo isn’t quite done with the franchise in 2024.

With the Japanese game company set to reveal its long-rumored successor to the Switch in the coming months, Nintendo is closing out the life cycle of its beloved handheld-home console hybrid with Echoes of Wisdom, an exciting installment that not only returns to the classic top-down perspective of the classic games but also finally makes Princess Zelda the star for a change. The latest episode of POWER-UP, the video game podcast from Den of Geek, reviews the new game and breaks down why it’s the “thinking gamer’s” Zelda adventure. You can watch the episode below:

In our jam-packed second segment, host Sam Stone is joined by Den of Geek games expert Matthew Byrd to look back on almost 40 years of this celebrated franchise. They discuss their favorite moments of all time, including the boss battles they’ll never forget and the dungeons they love to replay to this day. They even take on the task of picking their favorite Zelda games ever as well as the most underrated. And as a special Spooky Season treat, they also chat about the scariest moments in Zelda history. In other words, this is the Zelda celebration you’ve been waiting for!

