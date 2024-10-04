How Razer Axon Turns Your Monitor Into a Creative Canvas
Customizing your desktop and celebrating your gaming fandom in a creative way has never been so easy than with Razer Axon.
This article is presented by
Enter our Razer giveaway for a chance to win a BlackWidow V4 keyboard and lots of other prizes!
We gamers can be a funny bunch. We spend hundreds of bucks on making sure that our gaming PCs illuminate the room just right with expensive RGB lighting, but often tend to forget a very important part of our carefully curated PC gaming aesthetic: our desktop wallpaper. How many of us game on a PC with a cluttered desktop and that generic default Windows 11 backdrop? Our desktops should be treated like canvases with which to express ourselves and celebrate our fandoms but they often fall to the wayside.
It’s easy to understand why. Making the perfect desktop background can be a real pain if, like me, you’re not well-versed in the art of Photoshop. Even assuming you can find a wallpaper online that really speaks to you, you have to make sure it fits the aspect ratio and resolution of your monitor. Suffice it to say, as the proud owner of a 34-inch ultrawide display with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440, I’d given up on the dream of having a desktop that’s anything other than an eyesore.
But it needn’t be this way anymore. A free app called Razer Axon can streamline the whole headache-inducing process—whether you just want something off their vast collection of static and dynamic wallpapers to fit any fandom or aesthetic, or want to get a little creative yourself.
Enter Razer Axon
A few things to know right off the bat: Axon is available to download free of charge from the Razer website. You don’t need any Razer hardware to make it work, though if you have anything from the company’s Chroma RGB range you’re going to enjoy Axon even more.
Once downloaded and installed, you’ll be presented with some truly amazing digital art to customize your desktop with. The sheer number of quality wallpapers to choose from can actually be a little overwhelming at first, so here are some tips to get the best out of it.
Finding What You Want
While the Spotlight tab you start on upon opening Razer Axon has some superb designs from talented artists, it’s worth digging deeper to find the wallpaper that perfectly matches your tastes and PC gaming aesthetics. Trust me, there’s something in this library for every kind of gamer.
Tapping the “Browse” tab will let you see everything in the Axon collection, with nearly 2,000 wallpapers—running the full gamut of designs from independent artists to official content from the biggest games.
The category menu down the left-hand side will help you filter exactly what you’re looking for, letting you narrow down the selection by category.
Beyond that, you’ll want to pay attention to the line underneath the navigation bar which lets you filter desktops by resolution (everything from 1,920 x 1,080 to 11,520 x 2,160 is supported) and type. That’s right, you can specify that you’re looking for static or dynamic to really make your desktop pop.
Kicking it up a notch with RGB lighting
Once you’ve found the wallpaper of your dreams, you can get really clever—if you have connected Razer accessories with Chroma RGB.
Just click the “Generate” button after picking the desktop background you want, and Axon will detect the colors of the desktop to suggest matching lighting for your Chrome RGB mouse, keyboard, headset, or mousepad.
Don’t like the first selection? Click “Generate” again, and Axon will come up with another selection for your approval. It’s a very neat trick that adds just a bit more of a cool factor to your setup.
Ready to get really creative? Make your own wallpaper!
Sure, there are plenty of masterpieces in the Razer Axon library, but what if you want to put your own creativity into a custom wallpaper that reflects your gaming fandom of choice? That’s where the “Create” tab comes in.
Fear not: you don’t need to be a great digital artist—Axon’s integrated AI creation tool will take your idea and run with it. And it’s ridiculously easy to use.
The first option is to create an image from a prompt written by you. Write a detailed description, press the “Generate” button, and the software will do the rest.
The art creation tool encourages experimentation to get the wallpaper just right, so play around with it, and you’ll undoubtedly get something pretty cool!
Once you’ve found something you’re happy with, you can use Axon’s upscaler tool to make the art even slicker. Applying it to the above image added some extra texture and detail, while doubling the resolution to 3,840 x 2,160.
As well as upscaling any images, you can also make them move for a Dynamic Desktop. Just visit the Image to Motion tab to get started. Motion can add even more personality to your creation.
The Create feature does cost tokens, but you get 10 free when you first download Axon and receive more at the start of each month. If that’s not enough, it’s pretty inexpensive to buy more tokens so you can keep creating. You can get 100 tokens for just $6.25—and you can always use Razer Gold or Silver to pay, should you have earned enough from other Razer promotions.
Want more? Try the Community selection
While there are plenty of great desktops to keep you going on the official channels, don’t sleep on the “Community” tab on the far right of the navigation bar! It may be in beta, but there are already over 20,000 designs built by members of the community using the creation tools mentioned above.
As with the main selection, you can find what you’re looking for with a bit of help from the suggested styles along the top. Be sure to reorder according to popularity or download numbers to surface the real gems!
In short, Razer Axon provides all the tools you need to turn your monitor into the stunning canvas that it deserves to be. Whether you want to dip into the curated selection of desktop backgrounds or try your hand at creating your own wallpaper, Axon is the one-stop shop for completing your ultimate PC gaming setup. You can download Razer Axon here.