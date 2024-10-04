How Razer Axon Turns Your Monitor Into a Creative Canvas

But it needn’t be this way anymore. A free app called Razer Axon can streamline the whole headache-inducing process—whether you just want something off their vast collection of static and dynamic wallpapers to fit any fandom or aesthetic, or want to get a little creative yourself.

Enter Razer Axon

A few things to know right off the bat: Axon is available to download free of charge from the Razer website. You don’t need any Razer hardware to make it work, though if you have anything from the company’s Chroma RGB range you’re going to enjoy Axon even more.

Once downloaded and installed, you’ll be presented with some truly amazing digital art to customize your desktop with. The sheer number of quality wallpapers to choose from can actually be a little overwhelming at first, so here are some tips to get the best out of it.

Finding What You Want

While the Spotlight tab you start on upon opening Razer Axon has some superb designs from talented artists, it’s worth digging deeper to find the wallpaper that perfectly matches your tastes and PC gaming aesthetics. Trust me, there’s something in this library for every kind of gamer.

Tapping the “Browse” tab will let you see everything in the Axon collection, with nearly 2,000 wallpapers—running the full gamut of designs from independent artists to official content from the biggest games.

The category menu down the left-hand side will help you filter exactly what you’re looking for, letting you narrow down the selection by category.