UK Christmas 2024 TV Guide: Festive Specials, New Drama, Comedy, Original Films, & Kids

Television at Christmas? In my house it’s at least as important as the tree, twice as important as the turkey and wholly overshadows any inclination for goodwill to all mankind. (If anybody walks in front of the screen to demonstrate their new jumper/slippers/iPhone case during this year’s Wallace and Gromit film, they’re going to need more than goodwill.)

Christmas viewing used to be planned with the precision of a military campaign, using colour-coded highlighter pens, a bumper copy of Radio Times and a supply of Cool Mint Matchmakers to keep up strength. Now, thanks to catch-up streaming, there’s no need to know when something’s on, you just have to know that it is on. Therefore: the list below. It’s designed to cover a broad church of viewing, and will be updated with new entries and details as the TV schedules are confirmed, so feel free to check back at regular intervals for more.

CHRISTMAS SPECIALS

Doctor Who “Joy to the World”

What to expect from Steven Moffat’s first Doctor Who Christmas special since 2017’s “Twice Upon a Time”? The Doctor, a time-travelling hotel, a weapons manufacturer, a woman named Joy (played by Derry Girls and Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan), a Silurian (played by Sherlock’s Jonathan Aris) and a T-Rex (played by some very clever pixels). That’s what we know so far about the hour-long festive episode, which was directed by Riverdale and Bridgerton’s Alex Pillai. Come back when the credits roll for our review. Dec 25.

Gavin & Stacey “The Finale”

In 2019, Nessa got down on one knee to declare her love for Smithy, the father of her son and the man she once violated with a hotel toilet brush in the very first episode of Ruth Jones and James Corden’s beloved BBC comedy. The credits rolled before we heard his answer, but this Christmas, we’re about to find out what he said in Gavin & Stacey’s “The Finale”. Set five years after the proposal cliffhanger, the new 90-minute special reunites Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, Rob Brydon and co. Gavin and Stacey have been married for 17 years, Neil the baby is now 16, and while the story is being kept mostly under wraps, the cast have teased an emotional final episode. Dec 25.