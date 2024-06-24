What’s Next for Doctor Who? 2024 Christmas Special, Series 15 Rumours, & Beyond

Series 15: Eight Episodes, Airing Around May 2025

After the Christmas ep, eight brand new Doctor Who episodes are confirmed to be arriving on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and Disney+ in 2025. Filming started on series 15 on October 23 2023 and ended on May 25 2024, and RTD’s traditional DWM three-word tease for the series is: garden, firmament, diploma. Make of that what you will.

The new series is expected to air around May of that year, based on Russell T Davies telling Big Issue magazine in this November 2023 interview that “just this morning [he] delivered a Doctor Who script that will be on air in May 2025,” which seems to be a pretty straightforward clue.

We’d imagine that the eps will follow the same release strategy as series 14 and be simulcast in the UK and US on Friday evening/Saturday morning before the traditional UK broadcast on Saturday evenings. We really, really hope they won’t all drop at once in a box-set release, but thankfully have no reason to think that will happen.

A New Companion: Varada Sethu

Andor and Strike Back action-star Varada Sethu made her debut in series 14 as Anglican marine Mundy Flynn in “Boom”. In series 15, Sethu will be back playing a different character who’ll be the Doctor’s new companion. Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday will still be involved in series 15, and there’ll be some crossover between the two companions, we’re told. Other than that, very little is officially known about the new role, so let’s get the speculation ball rolling by saying: she’s the Doctor’s granddaughter Susan. (Well someone has to be.)

More Russell T Davies Scripts Plus Four Other Writers

RTD previously confirmed in Doctor Who Magazine that he has been joined by four other yet-to-be-named individuals in writing the series 15 scripts.

Judging by the fun of “Rogue”, it would be a crying shame if Kate Herron and Briony Redman didn’t return, either in this series or the next, to write the Fifteenth Doctor another adventure. In DWM 605, Redman sounded willing, saying: “The door is firmly left open. We loved doing it and if the stars align again we would be happy to jump back into the TARDIS.” They’re also definitely up for a return to Jonathan Groff’s bounty hunter character.