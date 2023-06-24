Hidden Gem British TV Comedies on Netflix

Lovesick

For most of us, an STD probably wouldn’t be our first choice for the basis of a sitcom, but that’s why Lovesick is so genius: it takes a usually no-laughing-matter concept and stuffs it full of refreshing honesty, warmth and deliciously funny one-liners. We know we’re in safe hands from the very first, very funny scene, when twenty-something landscaper Dylan (Johnny Flynn) gets told “You’ve tested positive for chlamydia” by his sarcastic GP (We Are Not Alone’s Vicki Pepperdine), and he replies “That… that doesn’t sound positive”. Dylan is tasked with informing all his previous sexual partners about the diagnosis, so each episode of Lovesick focusses on a different former conquest, told mainly through flashbacks of the time they were together, with his best friends and flatmates – the feckless but lovable Luke (Daniel Ings, The Gold) and witty Evie (Antonia Thomas, The Good Doctor) – along for the ride. All three series are perfect funny viewing – in fact, probably the only thing Lovesick got wrong was its original name which, as you can see from the Channel 4 trailer above, was the appalling Scrotal Recall.

Crashing

Before Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s monumental success with Fleabag, there was Crashing, her 2016 Channel 4 comedy about a group of friends living as property guardians in a disused hospital. Like Fleabag, Crashing works because of its inventive premise and excellent cast of messy characters, with Waller-Bridge starring as Lulu alongside recognisable names like Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, Gavin & Stacey’s Adrian Scarborough and The Split’s Damien Moloney, as well as a riotous appearance from Kathy Burke (Gimme Gimme Gimme). Although there’s only one series, the six episodes are packed full of entertaining shenanigans, with some genuinely horrifying moments that will not leave your memory for a long while.

Feel Good

This award-winning comedy drama is a semi-autobiographical work by Mae Martin (a standup and recent Taskmaster contestant), who stars as a fictional version of themself, alongside Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts) as their girlfriend George. It certainly delivers on the name, with Ritchie and Martin sharing incredible on-screen chemistry, but Feel Good also has real depth and a big heart, tackling complex issues like addiction, childhood trauma and fear of coming out. Like Lovesick above, Feel Good was originally a one-series wonder for Channel 4 in 2020 before Netflix took it on and commissioned another series (or two in Lovesick’s case), which was released the following year. It also earns serious comedy bonus points for its supporting cast, including Friends star Lisa Kudrow as Mae’s mother and Buffy’s Anthony Head as George’s father.

Still Game

Originally a stage play about three Glaswegian pensioners, Still Game then featured on sketch show Chewin’ The Fat in the late nineties, before becoming a nine-series Scottish sitcom classic for the BBC. The show stars its creators – Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill – as the cheeky widowers Jack and Victor, and their daft, amusing and often bawdy high-jinks among the elderly population of Craiglang (a fictional area of Glasgow) is as comforting as it is relatable. Yes, Still Game is packed with more textbook comedy tropes than you can shake a stick at, and it’s not exactly high-brow, but it’s certainly a lot of fun, although those less familiar with Scottish dialect might need to pay a little more attention to appreciate Still Game’s undeniable humour.

Man Like Mobeen

Guz Khan has the rare talent of being naturally, easily funny while also being a performer of substance who demands your attention, and that’s also an excellent overall description of his comedy drama Man Like Mobeen. Khan stars as the titular Mobeen, a reformed drug dealer who is raising his younger sister Aqsa (Dúaa Karim) while also taking care of his daft best friends, Nate (Tolu Ogunmefun) and Eight (Tez Ilyas). Over the course of its four series this BBC Three comedy drama moves its emphasis from the former to the latter, dealing with increasingly serious subject matter in amongst the jokes – from knife crime to drug gangs, Islamophobia and other issues facing young, working class families in Birmingham – and continually raising the stakes for these flawed but loveable characters. There’s currently three series of this exceptionally made comedy on Netflix, with the fourth and final series released on BBC iPlayer in June 2023.

Crazyhead

This 2016 E4 comedy-horror series arrived just as the career of Susan Wokoma (Year of the Rabbit and series 16 Taskmaster contestant) was on the rise, which means it’s often been overlooked in favour of her more prominent roles that came shortly after it, but her performance as self-made demon hunter Raquel in Crazyheads deservedly earned her Best Onscreen Performance at the RTS West Awards. Wokoma stars alongside Downton Abbey’s Cara Theobold as a reluctant fellow “seer” (one of the rare people who can see demons) who Raquel mentors as a demon hunter, with Mayflies’ Tony Curran as their nemesis, the powerful demon Callum. It’s action-packed, foul-mouthed and completely bonkers – sadly there’s only one series.