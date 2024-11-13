Bad Sisters Season 2 Cast: Meet the New Characters

Irish comedy-drama Bad Sisters is back on Apple TV+. Season one, adapted from Belgian original Clan, was one of the finest shows of 2022 and season two picks up two years after its dramatic conclusion. Joining the Garvey sisters (Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi and Becka, played respectively by Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson) this time around are a bunch of returning favourites as well as a few newcomers.

Find out more about Fiona Shaw’s tricky Angelica, Thaddea Graham’s fresh-faced detective Una and some more familiar faces below. And if you need a recap of what went on last time to jog your memory, we have you covered here.

Fiona Shaw as Angelica Collins

The sister of Roger Muldoon (Grace and JP’s former neighbour), Angelica’s introduced with the subtitle “The Wagon”. Irish readers won’t need an explanation of that slang term, but for anybody who does, it’s a derogatory term for an extremely obnoxious, unlikeable and strong-willed woman, and seems to be a fitting one for Angelica.

The new character is played by Irish stage and screen actor Fiona Shaw, who’ll be known to a generation forever as Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter film series, but who has a long career in the theatre and in film and television, including recent roles in Killing Eve, True Detective, Baptiste and many more, all the way back to a part in 1989 feature film My Left Foot.