Bad Sisters Season 2 Cast: Meet the New Characters
Wondering where you've seen Angelica, Una and the other new Bad Sisters characters before? Here's a handy guide.
Irish comedy-drama Bad Sisters is back on Apple TV+. Season one, adapted from Belgian original Clan, was one of the finest shows of 2022 and season two picks up two years after its dramatic conclusion. Joining the Garvey sisters (Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi and Becka, played respectively by Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson) this time around are a bunch of returning favourites as well as a few newcomers.
Find out more about Fiona Shaw’s tricky Angelica, Thaddea Graham’s fresh-faced detective Una and some more familiar faces below. And if you need a recap of what went on last time to jog your memory, we have you covered here.
Fiona Shaw as Angelica Collins
The sister of Roger Muldoon (Grace and JP’s former neighbour), Angelica’s introduced with the subtitle “The Wagon”. Irish readers won’t need an explanation of that slang term, but for anybody who does, it’s a derogatory term for an extremely obnoxious, unlikeable and strong-willed woman, and seems to be a fitting one for Angelica.
The new character is played by Irish stage and screen actor Fiona Shaw, who’ll be known to a generation forever as Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter film series, but who has a long career in the theatre and in film and television, including recent roles in Killing Eve, True Detective, Baptiste and many more, all the way back to a part in 1989 feature film My Left Foot.
Thaddea Graham as Una Hoolihan
Newly qualified police detective DC Una Hoolihan is a new addition to Loftus’ investigatory team. She’s played by a Northern Irish actor who’s previously had a lead role in Netflix Sherlock Holmes fantasy The Irregulars, as well as playing Bel in Doctor Who: Flux, Sarah in Sex Education and Vivian in BBC Three’s Wreck.
Owen McDonnell as Ian Reilly (L) & Peter Claffey as Joe Walsh (R)
Killing Eve fans will recognise new character Ian for being played by Owen McDonnell, the same actor who played Niko, husband of Sandra Oh’s Eve Polastri in the hit assassin thriller. McDonnell also recently played Joe Gargery in Steven Knight’s adaptation of Great Expectations, Raymond in three episodes of the last series of True Detective, and many more screen roles from Mount Pleasant to Silent Witness.
New character Joe Walsh, who’s involved with Becka Garvey, is played by Peter Claffey – who, coincidentally, also appeared as a different supporting character named Callum in Bad Sisters season one. Claffey will soon be seen in the lead role of Dunk in Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, and previous to this, has appeared in Harry Wild, Vikings: Valhalla, and played professional rugby.
Lorcan Craitch as Det. Supt. Howlett
Loftus’s boss joins Detective Superintendent Howlett joins season two, and is played by Dublin-born actor Lorcan Craitch, who has a long and healthy screen career including the role of DS Jimmy Beck in Cracker, DCS Jackie Twomey in BBC crime drama Bloodlands, Sean in Ballykissangel, Erastes Fulman in HBO’s Rome, and many, many more.
RETURNING CAST
Barry Ward as Fergal Loftus
Irish actor Barry Ward is rarely off the screen, with a huge number of roles, recently including that of Thomas Cromwell in Anne Boleyn, Sawyer in Britannia, Barry in Save Me, Mike in Netflix’s White Lines and many more. As DI Loftus in Bad Sisters season two, Ward has an expanded role as the investigator looking into the discovery of a dead body that threatens to dig up the Garvey sisters’ secrets.
Michael Smiley as Roger Muldoon
Grace’s kindly, churchgoing neighbour Roger played a small but key role in season one (read our spoiler-filled recap here) as Grace’s confidante and ally. In season two, he’s still suffering from his dealings with JP, and living with his difficult sister Angelica, played by Fiona Shaw. Northern Irish actor Michael Smiley is well-loved for a great many roles, including his unforgettable turn as Tyres in Channel 4 sitcom Spaced, but much more recently Luther, Dead Still, Temple and The Curse.
Brian Gleeson & Daryl McCormack as Thomas and Matt Claffin
The Claffin brothers were hoping to find the Garvey sisters guilty of murder to stop their family insurance firm from having to pay out on JP’s hefty claim in season one, but then younger brother Matthew fell for Becka and things got complicated. They return in season two, still played by Brian Gleeson (The Lazarus Project, Frank of Ireland, Peaky Blinders) and Daryl McCormack (The Woman in the Wall, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, also Peaky Blinders).
ALSO RETURNING
Alongside the five Garvey sisters will be Saise Quinn as Grace’s teenage daughter Blánaid Williams, Yasmine Akrim as Bibi’s wife Nora Garvey, Jonjo O’Neill as Ursula’s husband Donal, and Aidan McCann, Kate Higgins and Connor O’Donnell as Ursula and Donal’s kids David, Molly and Michael.
Bad Sister season two streams weekly on Wednesdays on Apple TV+. Episode three will land on November 20.