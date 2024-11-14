Taskmaster’s New Year Treat 2025 Line-Up Confirmed!

This must be a Taskmaster first. Of the five celebrities taking part in the 2025 New Year’s Treat, three are bona fide letters-after-their-name Commanders, Members or Officers of the Order of the British Empire: money expert Martin Lewis CBE, former England footballer David James MBE and acting national treasure Sue Johnston OBE. Whether having eaten cucumber sandwiches at Buckingham Palace will help or hinder them in their attempt to nail a jelly to a wall or whatever high jinks Greg Davies and Alex Horne have planned this yuletide, remains to be seen.

Mathematician and TV presenter Professor Hannah Fry will be joining that trio in the annual one-off special featuring non-comedians. She’ll be there alongside pop singer Melanie Blatt of All Saints. Never ever has Melanie thrown a potato into the hole without touching the red green, but there’s a first time for everything.

Let’s find out a bit more about the quintet who’ll be competing to win a golden pair of Greg Davies’ eyebrows while viewers at home munch their way through Christmas leftovers and very likely nurse a little hangover.

Melanie Blatt

All Saints singer Melanie Blatt’s agent has been busy booking her on celebrity formats in recent years. She’s been a Celebrity MasterChef finalist, competed in Celebrity Race Across the World, and was one of the celebrity judges on The X Factor New Zealand. Now, she faces the greatest celebrity challenge of all – no, not pretending to laugh at the jokes on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, but doing the one-off Taskmaster special.