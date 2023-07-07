Netflix’s WHAM! Review: This 80s Pop Doc Is Good Vibes Only

As the Wham! feature documentary on Netflix begins, you’ll hear lots of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley voiceovers about what fun they had: “When I was with Andrew, we were absolutely determined to have a fantastic time,” Michael says, and then Ridgeley adds: “Wham! was a brotherhood, it was playful”. All the while, you’ll be waiting for the big “But…” change in tone hinting that all was not quite as it seemed, and that this documentary is about to reveal some darker hidden truths.

Let us save you some time: there’s no “but”. This is a joyful celebration of Wham!, pure and simple. The documentary title – an uncomplicated, cartoony WHAM! – says it all. What’s coming is a good, old-fashioned jukebox romp through this eighties pop duo’s short but brightly burning four-year stint at the top of the charts.

The narration is effective in its simplicity too: almost the only voices you hear in the documentary are George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley themselves. Ridgeley – who originated the idea for the documentary and helped to bring it about – provided some new audio interviews, and most of Michael’s audio was made possible thanks to the producers unearthing extensive, surprisingly candid and previously unheard interviews he’d done with BBC Radio One DJ Mark Goodier. It’s quite surreal at times to hear the two men sound so in sync in their recollections of Wham!’s history, seemingly reuniting them in the here and now, despite George Michael sadly having passed away in 2016.

The documentary is generous with its archive footage, showing us the original Wham! demo tapes, their first Top of the Pops appearance (which, it turns out, was the last-minute stroke of luck that finally lit the touchpaper of their pop careers), the stories behind writing some of their biggest hits like Club Tropicana, Careless Whisper and Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.