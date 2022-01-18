Every Harlan Coben TV Thriller Ranked

The coastal city of Nice makes a très beau backdrop for this French adaptation of Coben’s 2002 New Jersey-set novel Gone for Good, but that’s more or less all this five-part thriller has going for it. It’s the story of Guillaume, a young man who suffers a dreadful loss in 2010, but then repairs his life just in time for it all to fall apart again in 2020 with the disappearance of his girlfriend. So unravels a complicated crime story with a needlessly repetitive structure.

The dialogue veers between perfunctory exposition (“Remember, we have to get up early for your mum’s funeral,”) and melodrama, the characters are bland or cliched, the performances uncharismatic and the story sadly lacks any convincing surprises. And while Harlan Coben thrillers almost all include flashbacks to decades earlier (sometimes relying on a wig to de-age an actor by 20 years, with… variable results), here, the time jumps between 2010, 2017 and 2020 confuse rather than engage. What it lacks in charm, it makes up for in gunfire and shootouts with preposterous villains. Nice looks nice though.

8. The Five (2016)

Watch on: NOW (UK), Fubo/Directv (US)

This was the first of the UK Coben adaptations by Red’s Nicola Schindler, Richard Fee and writer-producer Danny Brocklehurst, and while it laid down a basis for what was to follow, the formula wasn’t quite there yet. It’s about the disappearance of a five-year-old boy in the 1990s, and the winding path to finding out what really happened 20 years later when a group of grown-up childhood friends including the missing boy’s brother reunite to discover the truth.

At 10 episodes, The Five is over-long and feels convoluted, but its main issue is character. The lead cast of Tom Cullen, Lee Ingleby, Sarah Solemani and O-T Fagbenle are individually strong, but have very little chemistry with each other, making them unconvincing as a group of lifelong friends who were supposedly inseparable as children. Add to that some nasty sexual abuse plot threads, an ending that involves an enormous coincidence and a major suspension of disbelief, and The Five doesn’t really add up to much. It’s still very watchable, with all the hooks and tricks in place to pull you through the plot, but is ultimately too ruled by contrivance to be properly satisfying. That said, it is perhaps the only crime drama to feature a high-speed foot chase involving a detective leaping over multiple caravans, so there is that.

7. Juste Un Regard/Just One Look (2017)

Watch on: All4 (UK), not currently available to stream in the US.