The Best Prime Video Original TV Shows

The Power

Not enough people are talking about this excellent adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s best selling work of speculative fiction. We have no idea why – this is a furious, glossy, sprawling and star studded sci-fi that should appeal to fans of The Handmaid’s Tale. In the show, teenage girls suddenly develop the ability to emit electric charges from their fingers. How with this shift affect them? How will it affect society? Indeed, how will it affect the world? Expanding outwards from Toni Collette’s US politician and her family the show covers massive ground in its nine episodes, exploring the worlds of religion, organized crime, male radicalization, journalism, sex trafficking and more. The ensemble cast glows (stand outs are probably Ria Zmitrowicz as abused crime heiress Roxy and Zrinka Cvitesic as the wife of a dictator, Tatiana but really everyone is great). The book is wonderful, and the show does it justice but leaves masses of material for a second season, we just hope Amazon decides to renew. Rosie Fletcher

Invincible

Amazon subscribers flipping through Prime Video’s offering of TV shows and coming across Invincible might all have the same thought: do I really need another superhero story? Well unfortunately for your already taxed attention span and free time: yes, yes you do. Adapted from The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman’s comic series of the same name, Invincible follows the superheroic coming of age of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun). Half-Viltrumite thanks to his superhero dad Nolan a.k.a. Omni-Man, Mark knew it was only a matter of time before he developed supernatural powers and joined Earth’s ranks of heroes. But wanting to be a superhero and becoming one are two separate things entirely.

Truth be told, Invincible isn’t significantly different from the usual superhero myths you’re used to. This is a saga with costumed crime fighters, otherworldly threats, and plenty of onomatopoeia. What sets Invincible apart though is just how well it executes those familiar tropes. Both Kirkman’s original comic and the first season of this hopefully long-running series are absolutely bursting with creative joy over the storytelling possibilities that superheroes present. It’s also bursting with plenty of blood and viscera. Invincible respects the physics of super-powered individuals better than anything else in its class. When punches are thrown, skin is torn, and bones are shattered. It all brings an anime level of grandeur to this surprisingly intimate story about one kid just trying to grow up. Alec Bojalad

The Devil’s Hour

Peter Capaldi blows the bell clean off the ‘Test Your Creepiness’ funfair machine in this complex six-part mystery thriller. The former Doctor is extremely unsettling as Gideon Shepherd, a suspected serial killer who seems to be able to predict the future. Going up against him is social worker Lucy (Call the Midwife’s Jessica Raine), whose young son Isaac is instrumental to Gideon’s disturbing plan.

Expect to be kept guessing right to the end – and maybe even beyond – with The Devil’s Hour, which is named for the 3.33am time Lucy wakes up with the same dream every night. The multi-thread story doesn’t lack ambition, blending crime mystery with supernatural and sci-fi thriller elements, all wrapped up in a mind-bending premise. Series two and three have already been ordered, so more weirdness is on its way. Louisa Mellor

Swarm

Swarm might be billed as a ‘satirical comedy horror thriller’, but it really defies classification – yes there is a lot of blood and horror, yes there is some comedy (about as dark as comedy can get) and it does have some elements of a thriller, but it’s so much more than that – one episode, for example, is a pitch perfect fake true crime documentary.