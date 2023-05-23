Inside No. 9 Hoax Proves Broadcast TV Can Do What Streaming Can’t

Those who remained were in for a treat. ‘A Quiet Night In’ started playing and as Dennis Lawson sat in front of a large floor to ceiling window, not only could Pemberton and Shearsmith be seen behind him in footage from the original episode, but there was a new addition – a white figure that came right up to the window and revealed a skull-like face! At which point we cut back to the studio, and the real episode played out – an homage to Ghostwatch set in the (rumoured to be haunted) old Granada Studios. Ghostwatch itself was a scripted drama in the style of a documentary that infamously had many viewers convinced it was real when it aired in 1992. When Inside No. 9 did their story, they were able to enhance the feeling of reality by having Reece tweet live on camera, with the messages appearing in real time, bringing the audience in to the performance.

Neither of these brilliantly executed hoaxes work on streaming platforms. Of course, you can watch both episodes on BBC iPlayer and enjoy them, but to get the full experience, you had to watch it live, on BBC2, on the day and time it was scheduled.

That first hoax is primarily an effective way of using the live broadcast to do something unique; but the joke of the non-existent On the Buses episode is completely lost if you watch it on catch-up services. You go to iPlayer, find Inside No. 9, and there it is, episode five of series eight, ‘3 by 3.’ No mystery, no question, and the episode simply plays out as a very good but otherwise typical episode of the show, with only Pemberton and Shearsmith’s absence from any acting roles as a reminder that there was anything strange going on.

Inside No. 9’s hoaxes worked so well partly because they were so convincing. Technology failing during a live broadcast seems entirely plausible, and last-minute schedule changes are not unknown, usually as a reaction to a development in the news. In 2009, for example, Channel 4 cut the last few minutes of comedy show TNT at the last possible moment and had to have a continuity announcer make a brief apology, because the show had been intended to end on a joke about Michael Jackson, whose death had just been reported.

The Unequalled Live Experience

Playing with broadcast audiences is nothing new. In 2009, Comic Relief took over the continuity announcements on BBC Radio 4, with Jo Brand accusing Today presenter Sarah Montague of alcoholism, among other things. As recently as April, a ten-second teaser for the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials was presented as a “Network Error” followed by interference and the breaking through of a signal revealing brief clips of Catherine Tate as Donna and David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor.

Messing around with viewers, playing jokes, and creating new idents is not the only advantage of weekly broadcast television. After a decade or so in which the ‘Netflix model’ of releasing shows in one big lump for people to binge watch became increasingly popular, some streaming services have started to go back to weekly episode releases. The weekly release format allows audiences to enjoy the experience of watching something and then waiting for a week, theorising and guessing what might be going to happen and sharing their ideas with each other before having them confirmed or denied by the next episode of the show. This makes sure that viewers of Star Trek: Picard or WandaVision have the same opportunity to discuss, theorise and build excitement for the finale as viewers of Peaky Blinders or Happy Valley.