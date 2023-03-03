Who Were the Real Life Daisy Jones & The Six?

It took until September 1976 for Fleetwood Mac to reach the top of the Billboard 200 album charts, about the same time Nicks and Buckingham called it quits. John and Christine McVie also broke up. Mick Fleetwood’s divorce had just gone through as well. It was a freewheeling time, which could be interpreted as a freefall.

As will be represented in Daisy Jones & the Six, bad gossip turned out to be good publicity for the band’s next album. Rumours could also be considered an eponymous album, the name fit so well. It dropped on Feb. 4, 1977. It went straight to the top of the Billboard 200 as much on the power of such radio staples as “You Make Loving Fun,” and “Don’t Stop,” as it did from tabloid propulsion.

The biggest hits, Nicks’ “Dreams” and Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way” were aimed at each other like napalm love bombs. Personal vitriol makes for good records. Listeners can feel it. Reid, who also wrote The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Malibu Rising, structures Daisy Jones & the Six as an oral history, taken from interviews with the band and the people around them. This includes photographer and future rock wife Camila, played by Camila Morrone in the series, and record producer Teddy Price (Tom Wright), who puts Daisy together with Billy, and commands them to write. The tunes reflect their repressed and unaddressed feelings, and they have to live them out publicly every time they perform together live.

“In the summer of 1997, I was thirteen years old and highly addicted to channel-surfing between MTV and VH1,” Reid wrote in hello sunshine. Fleetwood Mac dominated airplay because of the reunion show The Dance. She watched as Nicks sang “Landslide” with only Buckingham accompanying her, and thought “Oh, they’re in love with each other.”

“Imagine my surprise when my mother later explained that, though they had once dated, they weren’t together anymore,” Reid writes. “This completely defied logic to me. But they love each other! I saw it with my own eyes! I understood that sometimes looking like you’re in love or in hate are things you ramp up a bit to make a good show.”

For Reid, that simple onstage exchange told more than a whole Fleetwood Mac classic VH1 Behind the Music special. It revealed how stage presentation is a delicately acted performance. Thunder doesn’t always need the rain to happen. Players might not even love you even when playing. The backstage life of Daisy Jones & The Six is more of an allegorical fantasy. In the book, Daisy marries an Italian prince, and spins out on a coke-fueled, pill popping, double honeymoon with love and music.