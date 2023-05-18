HBO Max Name Change: A Guide to Price, Shows, and Streaming Options

Three years and a questionable company merger later, and HBO Max will soon cease to exist as we know it. After the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. was finalized last year, a streaming service combining the offerings of HBO Max and Discovery+ was officially announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 earnings call on Aug. 4. In the months since, Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled projects at various stages of production and purged hours of original content from HBO Max as the company prepares to launch the recently dubbed “Max” this month.

Here’s everything you need to know about Max’s launch.

When Does HBO Max Become Max?

HBO Max will become Max on May 23 in the U.S. According to a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery, Max is set to launch later this year in Latin America and throughout 2024 in European and Asian countries that already have access to HBO Max.

What Do Current Subscribers Need to Do?

Thankfully the transition should be relatively simple and painless for most HBO Max subscribers. According to Warner Bros. Discovery, most HBO Max subscribers shouldn’t have to do anything in the transition to Max. User apps should automatically update with the new name and catalog for most subscribers, though some may have to manually download the updated Max app from their streaming device. Profiles, settings, and watchlists are also supposed to carry over from HBO Max to Max.