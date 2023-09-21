Taskmaster’s Best Tasks Ranked from Merely Very Funny to Totally Life-Changing

Tasked with buying the best present for Greg Davies, most of series one’s contestants did the sensible thing. Tim Key gave him book tokens (actually a great present. I won’t be taking questions at this time), Frank Skinner got him glasses that let you see behind your own head, Romesh Ranganathan commissioned a drawing of Greg as a deity with duck feet, Roisin Conaty bought him a live mouse (please gift responsibly, kids) and Josh Widdicombe tattooed Greg’s name on his foot. It was a turning point. After that happened, the show became the wild west that it is today. All bets were off. – LM

7. Physically recreate a classic computer game (S7, E10)

A brilliantly inventive task which absolutely brought the best out of our contestants. Rhod Gilbert did a live-action Space Invaders where he threw tennis balls at the crew. Kerry Godliman made a version of Tetris that clearly stressed her out. Jessica Knappett had fun with Mario Kart and Phil Wang did a play on Goldeneye. But this one was all about James Acaster doing GTA. It’s the attention to detail that nailed it, from his jumping movement, “stunt bonuses” and beating up of Alex Horne and pinching his bike that sealed the deal. It’s packed with youthful exuberance and you never want it to end. Unfortunately James gets shot by the “police”. Game over. – RF

6. Place half your hands on half your hips and leave them there until the second part of the task is over. Also, the hands that are on hips must only touch those hips until the second part of the task is over. With your hands on those hips at all times, put the most sand in the shopping trolley. You may only move the shopping trolley when there is one minute left on the clock. Sabotage your team in the next task. If your team loses the task, you win five points. If your team wins the task, you win zero points. If your team accuses you of sabotaging the task, you win zero points. (S14, E3)

This team task itself was pretty standard – a series of bizarre conditions involving hand and hip placement, with the goal of getting as much sand into a trolley as possible – but it came with a whopper of a twist: John Kearns had been instructed to sabotage his team to lose the task, giving him a chance to win himself five sweet, sweet points. Despite him almost brazenly hindering his team’s efforts at every turn, Dara and Fern miraculously didn’t catch on to John’s secret task, although to be fair you could be forgiven for thinking he was trying to sabotage all the other tasks in the series given his woeful overall performance. Still, John’s hiding-in-plain-sight brilliance nabbed him a rare moment of victory, and oh how sweet it was. – LVG

5. Give Alex a special cuddle (S5, E1)

There’s more joy in this task than is medically advisable, making it a serious contender for the Best Taskmaster Task of All Time, if only the votes had fallen that way. We know all the best ones involve Alex, and this one involves Alex intimately (in that two of the contestants accidentally fondle his private place, and one does it deliberately). Aisling Bea’s Sexy Cuddle Bot 5000 created a spa atmosphere before wrapping its ducting hose arms around Alex for their special cuddle. Nish Kumar strapped on a pillow. Sally Phillips inserted slices of cake into his armpits and laid on top of him – providing a service she could charge big money for in certain Soho establishments. Mark Watson drew on years of their friendship for a romantic riverside cwtsh.

All good, but none quite as special a cuddle as the one Bob Mortimer chose to give Alex in the boot of his Audi A8L. The thing to remember about Little Alex Horne is that he’s actually six foot one, making this a snug fit. “Can you turn your arse towards me?” requests Bob. Duly done, the boot lid comes down and Alex has a smile on his face happier than in his wedding photos (probably) and you can hear a little “tee-hee” from Bob. Hard to improve on. – LM

4. Surprise Alex when he emerges from his shed in one hour (S3, E2)

When a task immediately makes two of the competing comedians (Sara Pascoe and Al Murray) think the best option to win is to kidnap Alex Horne’s kids, it’s got to make it into our top ten. This series three classic was a simple one, Alex is in a shed and you have one hour to think of a way to surprise him. Al Murray decided to go for banging a gong and stamping on air horns in his pants. Paul Chowdry dressed as a clown with a bloody axe and hid in a box. Sara Pascoe tied someone pretending to be dead to a chair with a bloody note saying ‘Alex did it’. Dave Gorman went for a classic ‘hide behind Alex and jump out’ move.

But the real highlight was a sleep-deprived Rob Beckett, who decided that dressing as a Nan, spraying Alex with a pressure washer, maniacally laughing and shouting, “Alex, you’ve been a bad boy” was a good idea. It truly was surprising, a little bit concerning, but above all, hilarious. – ED

3. Eat as much watermelon as possible (S1, E1)

This was the first ever Taskmaster task, and despite the apparent simplicity of asking contestants to eat as much watermelon as possible within one minute, it gave us a lot to unpack. Roisin Conaty was unbelievably, anger-inducingly rubbish at it, taking 58 of her 60 seconds to simply cut the melon in half, but the other four contestants had a marvellous range of approaches, from playing-it-safe Josh Widdecombe eating his melon at a leisurely grandma-like pace to Romesh Ranganathan, who launched himself into the room and smashed his melon over the floor like it was the severed head of his greatest enemy. This also led to him scrabbling around eating smithereens of melon off the floor until he made himself vomit, and as Taskmaster tasks go, you don’t get much more committed, or entertaining, than that. It was simple, it was stupid, and it set a standard. LVG

2. Get all the rubber rings on your bargepole (S15, E1)

It’s surprising that it took 15 series of Taskmaster for us to get a barge task, especially considering how bloody brilliant this one was. It has all the makings of a classic, and like all the best tasks, the performances can politely be described as ‘mixed’.

Don’t expect to see Frankie Boyle or Jenny Eclair on your local canal piloting a barge anytime soon, as they were absolute disasters; Boyle missed all but one of the rubber rings and Eclair almost immediately crashed the barge, apologised profusely then crashed the barge again. The other three contestants on the other hand had the absolute time of their lives on this task; Mae Martin cried “I feel so alive!”, Ivo Graham pulsated with excitement (until he broke the steering apparatus) and Kiell Smith-Bynoe had a whale of a time making his own barge-reversing noises.

There are so many wonderful soundbites in this task including “brace brace!” from Jenny Eclair, Kiell Smith-Bynoe’s party anthem “one/two/four on a bargepole for meee” and of course Ivo Graham shouting “I’m on a boat!” as an apathetic Alex replies “yes you’re on a boat” with all the enthusiasm of an exhausted dad at the end of a family holiday. – ED

1. Write and perform a song about this woman (S5, E8)

From the second that Bob Mortimer whispers into the mic “Rosalind. Rosalind. Rosalind’s a nightmare…” you know this is the one. It’s no wonder it was voted top; it has all the ingredients of a stone-cold classic (it’s from series five – aka the best series of Taskmaster so far, it’s a team task, it involves a member of the public, and it’s a songwriting challenge) and boy, does it deliver.

The task was entertaining enough when it simply involved the teams interrogating a stranger for information about her life, largely for Bob’s leftfield enquiries (“Do we strike you? Have you stolen much in your life? What’s your favourite meat?”). By the time Mark and Nish came up – in just half an hour, remember – with a very respectable track written and performed with talent (“That was a miracle, I think?” was Alex’s response. He was not wrong.), things were looking good.

And then came the Products of Conception, who rhymed “dreamier” with “septicaemia” and it was immediately clear that we were in the presence of greatness. Nish’s singing, Mark’s drums, Bob’s whispers, Sally’s harmonies and Aisling Bea’s rockstar quality… everybody shone. Taskmaster shone. – LM

Taskmaster series 16 starts on Thursday September 21 at 9 p.m. on Channel 4.