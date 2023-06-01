Taskmaster Series 16 Line-Up Confirmed (And It’s Another Good One)

Let’s have a quick refresher on where we’ve seen the series 16 contestants before:

Julian Clary

A stalwart of British stand-up since the 1980s, Clary is the undisputed king of innuendo (as the clip above proves), whose comedy is clever, cutting and completely camp.

His lack of filter can raise eyebrows – he famously made a controversial (and very funny) joke about Conservative Chancellor Norman Lamont at the 1993 British Comedy Awards – so we can safely look forward to some outrageous and unforgettable one-liners during his Taskmaster appearances, and in recent years Clary has become a legendary pantomime performer so we shouldn’t be short on theatrical flair either.

Clary is also just a very naturally funny person – this interview with his close friend Lily Savage is a great example – so seeing that quick wit in action on Taskmaster will be a treat.

Lucy Beaumont

Although she’s known for her “ditzily naive” comedy persona, Lucy Beaumont is certainly not daft – her stand-up is full of deadpan one-liners about her hometown of Hull, and she also wrote Hullraisers, the sitcom about three hilarious, bawdy and chaotic working-class women living in the city, adapted from the Israeli show Little Mom.

Beaumont is married to comedian Jon Richardson – she earned a BAFTA nomination for her performance in their mockumentary Meet The Richardsons – and Richardson himself was a contestant back in series two, which means that for the first time we’ll be able to compare a husband and wife’s performance on the show.