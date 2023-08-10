Off Menu Podcast With Ed Gamble & James Acaster: the Best Episodes

19. Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Is this the longest Off Menu edit ever? (you’d have to ask The Great Benito). It took a hearty one hour and 45 minutes to interrogate Stath Lets Flats and Taskmaster star Kiell Smith-Bynoe about his food choices and, let’s face it, life choices in this whisky-fulled episode. What’s above is only what made the cut, which included: the disputed origin of popular 2022 internet phrase “Platty Joobs”, Smith-Bynoe’s former career as a school playground Del Boy selling exotic Capri Sun flavours out of his rucksack, Ghosts chat, his mate Tony’s lust for Cherry Coke, and… did they even get around to the food? Listen to find out.

18. Claudia Winkleman

So good they invited her back on as an honorary genie to host the 100th episode in which Gamble and Acaster gave their own dream menus, Claudia Winkleman was chaos. Still or sparkling? Neither! Like the Wicked Witch of the West, or a cat, or a Mogwai, Winkleman fears and avoids water, and any husbands whose lips may have come into contact with it. There’s roast chicken talk, there’s tuna melt talk, there’s a highly specific cheesecake order and a lot more stuff about how much she dislikes wet lips. Don’t expect to understand her, but do expect to be entertained.

17. Tim Key

Shall he be mother? Oh yes he shall. Comedian, poet, actor and Taskmaster contestant and task consultant didn’t just provide a lovely menu, he endowed the podcast with a new catchphrase. If you’re ever in an Indian restaurant and hear the words “Shall I be mother?” before the sound of a thwack followed by shards of poppadom spraying into the air, Key is the man responsible. His Off Menu episode was so enjoyed that he was invited back for the Christmas dinner party live event, alongside fellow favourites Nish Kumar, Rosie Jones, Bob Mortimer, Sindhu Vee and Munya Chawawa.

16. Kumail Nanjiani

One image endures from comedian-actor-writer Kumail Nanjiani’s dream menu: him as a baby loving biryani so much that he crawled inside a pan filled with it. It’s a family legend that never happened, apparently but a charming – if unhygienic – tableau.

This episode is here to represent Off Menu’s many American guests whose cool LA lifestyles contrast with Ed and James’ London fox-feeding, broccoli chorizo pasta chat. Added points for plenty of genie canon discussion and yearning for a pre-Ratatouille world where food has no emotional associations.

15. Jayde Adams

Fans will know why this recorded-in-lockdown episode is a must. It’s not just that comedian-actor-presenter Jayde Adams lives well and knows food. It’s not just because of the #jaydebangamash potato masher story, or the guest appearances from best pal Babs, or the special delivery of a dozen pairs of homemade pants midway through. It’s not even all the Heston Blumenthal chat or the anecdote about the gigantic prawn cocktail. The reason this one’s in the hall of fame is a first for the dream restaurant about which the genie and the maître d’ couldn’t be more delighted.