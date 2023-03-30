Taskmaster Hall of Fame: Ranking the Most Legendary Contestants!

24. Victoria Coren-Mitchell (Series 12)

If Taskmaster was about who’s cleverest, Victoria Coren-Mitchell would easily be number one. Her performance in the ‘Solve the riddle’ team task is surely a contender for some sort of Nobel prize – she set to work deciphering the code on the back of her half of the puzzle in record time without once considering that her teammate Alan Davies (who had the other half of the puzzle and solution at his location) might have something to contribute.

But it was Coren-Mitchell’s moments of vulnerability in the tasks that required more street smarts than book smarts that make her a Taskmaster great. She learned to ride a bike for the first time during a task! Perhaps best of all, when she was tasked with spreading jam in a ‘cool’ way, it brought up such unresolved childhood trauma around being judged ‘uncool’ that it ironically prompted the coolest line of the series: “I don’t fear death. In fact, the more this series goes on, the more I yearn for it.”

23. Romesh Ranganathan (Series 1)

The very first task of Taskmaster’s very first series – eat as much watermelon as possible – laid out the show’s stall magnificently. In these tasks, comedians would reveal themselves, and Romesh Ranganathan revealed himself to be… violence. He strode into the lab and smashed that melon like it had murdered his family. Then he ate so much of it he vomited, demonstrating admirable commitment to this very silly programme.

More violence followed – to eggs, to teabags, to Ranganathan’s own eyes when he went hard on the ‘fill an egg-cup with tears’ task. And then in the middle of the brutality, came Tree Wizard, a backwards film of rare beauty and wonder, with a killer theme song to boot.

22. Johnny Vegas (Series 10)

Johnny Vegas on Taskmaster was a revelation; surreal, haphazard, chaotic but my goodness was he entertaining. At every task he left a wonderful trail of destruction; he literally managed to smash the head in of Bernard the mannequin during the ‘Neatly hang all of Bernard’s clothes on that coat rail’ task (and then looked upon his ruin and cried ‘my boy, my beautiful boy!’) and got political in the ‘Make the best upside down film declaring ‘the church will never be united with the state!’ while manoeuvring a chicken.

In the funniest way possible, Vegas presented as a man having several separate breakdowns throughout his appearance and was all the more loveable for it. During the ‘Catapult this shoe into the bath using a home-made catapult contraption’ he came so close. After breaking several parts of his contraption he succeeded, and it made it all the sweeter when he did it in his own unique and completely bewildering way.