Taskmaster’s Best Prize Tasks: From Dead Pets to Hiding in Greg Davies’ Wardrobe

14. Mike Wozniak’s Best Thing You Can Carry (But Only Just)

Cryptic crossword-style lateral thinking (so, a flock of chickens for ‘Best Thing With Lots of Layers’, as one example courtesy of Victoria Coren Mitchell) can pay dividends in the prize task. Mike Wozniak found that out when he opted for a tune as the best thing he could carry (but only just), and performed a sweet ditty about the animal world. As a point of order, Joe Thomas technically did the same thing three series earlier when he opted for a musical note as the “Nicest Thing to Hold”, but that only scored him four points.

13. Munya Chawawa’s Most Underestimated Item

Didn’t win Taskmaster…but mentioned Zimbabwe 496 times and kept the legend of the Norfolk Panther alive. @taskmaster let me on Champion of Champions and I will win 1000% guaranteed. 🫡



Shoutout everyone who tuned in & to the homie Smooth Rupert 🙏🏽❤️#Taskmaster pic.twitter.com/ruGwUhSZlI — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) December 1, 2022

Anecdotes from Munya Chawawa’s Zimbabwean childhood became a mainstay of his time on series 14, and though this one only earned him a single point from the Taskmaster (for being total bollocks), the commitment to the bit demands recognition. The most underestimated item in Chawawa’s view was the rock and rope-based “Zimbabwe boomerang” used to deter none other than the (“widely discredited” – Greg) Norfolk panther.

12. Iain Stirling’s Best Pair of Things

Iain Stirling went all out when it came to prize tasks in series eight, once memorably dressing entirely in specially commissioned clothing decorated with the Taskmaster’s mug for “Best Face”. His competitive streak led to some real effort being put in, including this from the ‘wrangle a celebrity mate to do something’ Taskmaster genre. Stirling wrangled two celebrity mates – fellow children’s TV presenters Dick and Dom – for the “Best Pair of Things” prize task. The pair performed a bespoke song to camera, not that it was enough to beat Shirley Bassey’s discarded pop socks. Oi oi. Oi oi.

11. Tim Key’s Most Beautiful Item

Sometimes earnest is the way to go. When asked to nominate his Most Beautiful Item, series one’s Tim Key had eyes only for the ecclesiastical majesty of Cologne Cathedral in Germany, and so he bought a flexible return flight there so the lucky episode winner could make the pilgrimage and bask in that beauty with their own eyes. Generosity, ambition, and an early hint at what Taskmaster could be to an unimpeded mind. Obviously he won the whole five points, and had a lovely day trip there in the company of Frank Skinner, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Horne (the others were meant to come too but they all dropped out).

10. Lolly Adefope’s Most Cash

Josh Widdicombe signing a blank cheque for any amount up to £20k in series one’s “Most Valuable Item” prize task was genuinely thrilling (the rumour goes that Frank Skinner cashed it for £19k and then returned it immediately), but in series four, Lolly Adefope went one better, literally. For “Most Cash” in series four, she brought in a signed blank cheque with the intention of adding 1p to the winning total to ensure a win. And if that didn’t do it, then Lolly whipped out a cool £2k in readies. It was a baller move, and possibly even beats the baby Lolly pic she submitted for the “Cutest Thing” category.

9. Joe Wilkinson’s Most Important Document

Apply logic and even the slightest research to it and it’s clear that Joe Wilkinson offering up his marriage certificate for series two’s “Most Important Document” prize task isn’t actually that big a gamble (replacements cost £11 and take just four days to issue), but it’s the symbolism of the thing. Back in the day when it was still easy to believe that the episodic prizes were irretrievably lost should the original owner not win the episode, the idea of Wilkinson casually dropping official gov.uk paper on a comedy show was exciting.