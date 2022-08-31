Only Connect’s Best, Toughest, Most Impossible Questions

To outsiders, Only Connect can be a punchline. They see it as the impossible quiz show – tough, smug and incomprehensible to anybody whose photo wasn’t in the local paper for passing A-level maths aged nine. Its host makes weird jokes, its questions may as well be in another language, and its contestants are nerds who probably cut their own hair. A line in an episode of Sky comedy Breeders typifies the stance when a parent tells their child that no, they can’t be home-schooled because then they’d end up on Only Connect.

Those people couldn’t be more wrong. Not about the host’s weird jokes, the esoteric questions – which often are in another language, especially if it boasts its own computer keyboard configuration or shares homophones with English words depictable in cartoon form. Nor are they wrong about the gloriously nerdy contestants, that’s all clearly true. (During lockdown, by the way, we all cut our own hair and it only went to prove that this country is very much not sick of experts.) No, what’s false is the idea that Only Connect is designed to exclude people.

Only Connect is a club. It gives its members a warm sense of familial belonging and fun competitive challenge. It has its own traditions (groaning at the music questions despite the data showing that teams perform slightly worse on average on the pictures; Victoria Coren Mitchell leading the least enthusiastic singalongs since school morning assembly) and in-jokes (the fake viewer letters, binning the Greek alphabet in response to accusations of highbrow pretentiousness and then replacing it with… Egyptian hieroglyphs, the persistent doubt cast over the existence of Question Editor Jack Waley-Cohen).

Like most clubs, Only Connect wants new subs and seeks them out with every season. Also like most clubs, joining requires initiation. Just as you can’t sign up for rugby without knowing the rules of the game, to become an Only Connect viewer, you need to tune into a slightly different frequency. Not one intended to expose ignorance, just one that finds it cool that the initials of the four world capitals that start with unique letters can be arranged to spell out the word QUIZ.