Taskmaster and The Underrated Comic Genius of Kiell Smith-Bynoe

He’s Mike in the hit BBC sitcom Ghosts. He’s a contestant on the latest series of Taskmaster. But perhaps most importantly, he’s the composer of the new hit song ‘One On A Barge Pole… For Meeee.’

Okay, so we slightly embellished that last fact (and if you haven’t seen the first episode of Taskmaster Series 15, that’s your cue to watch it), but Kiell Smith-Bynoe is Having A Bit Of A Moment right now, and fast becoming a household name. And it’s about bloody time.

Here’s where you can catch up on the wealth of existing KSB goodness, from sitcoms to shorts to the unsung genius of his Channel 4 sketch show:

More Than Just Ghosts: Kiell is a Sitcom King

Yes, he’s probably best known for playing Mike – Alison’s lovable husband, Christmas Dinner-Maker Extraordinaire and co-owner of Button House – in Ghosts, but Kiell Smith-Bynoe’s sitcom chops go far beyond that. In fact, he’s had roles in many of the most celebrated, innovative British sitcoms in recent years, from brief-but-memorable appearances in The Witchfinder and Friday Night Dinner: