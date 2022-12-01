Why Won’t Jack Dee Do Taskmaster & Other Dream Contestants

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders

Another name on Horne’s list of ‘ones that got away’ is Dawn French. She’s previously been too busy to do the show, but maybe if we squeeze our eyes shut and wish very, very hard, the stars will somehow align and not only will French be free, but her comedy partner Jennifer Saunders can do the show too. Imagine the fantastic shenanigans those two would bring to the group tasks.

Jenny Eclair

She’s bold, outrageously funny and utterly fearless – we think she’d be a scream. She’d probably try and cheat at half the tasks and use her wry charm to get away with it. And she’d make mincemeat out of poor Alex Horne. She might even make mincemeat out of Greg Davies.

David Mitchell

We’ve already been blessed with Victoria Coren-Mitchell taking part in Series 12 (she came last, but it was a good last!), so think how much fun it would be to see how her husband fares in comparison? Besides, there’s not much that could throw the mighty Taskmaster Greg Davies off his stride, but we reckon one of David Mitchell’s famous rants might.

David and Georgia Tennant

Speaking of celebrity couples, what about pitting the brilliant Tennants against each other in the same series? David and Georgia Tennant are both chock full of wit and certainly no stranger to appearing in the same show together, and we feel the competition between them would be entertainingly fierce. Besides, think how happy it would make about a gazillion Doctor Who fans, us very much included.

Big Narstie

Imagine the pure, blissful chaos! Especially if he was on a series with David Mitchell, as the few times they’ve appeared on a show together it’s been a total delight. We can’t even begin to think how Greg Davies would score whatever Big Narstie decides to do for the tasks, but we’d absolutely love to see him try. It’s Big Narstie’s world and we’re just living in it.

Bill Bailey

His sharp, insightful, creative comedy is the perfect mix for the kinds of things Taskmaster can throw at you – we’re thinking beautifully outside-the-box Prize Tasks contributions (probably a live badger or something), totally honest reactions to tasks under pressure, and don’t even get us started on how Bailey would perform in a musical task.