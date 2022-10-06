Taskmaster: Does Wearing a Special Outfit Help Contestants Win?

Mel Giedroyc: personalised boiler suit (Series 4)

Series rank: third

It was clear that Giedroyc meant business with her utility-style boilersuit: not only was it functional, with little zipper pockets to store what we can only imagine would be snacks, it was also personal, complete with name tag and initials. Maybe it was because her boilersuit was so comfy that she was able to perform her memorable – and indeed winning – pseudo-erotic ringtone dance with little Alex Horne. Maybe its functional style is what allowed her to run a stuffed camel through a branch of GAP with only eight seconds to spare. Still didn’t win though.

Noel Fielding: yellow skeleton jumpsuit (Series 4)

Series rank: WON!

Okay, now we’re getting somewhere! If you’d asked people to predict what Noel Fielding’s Taskmaster outfit would be, we reckon ‘fluorescent waterproof skeleton’ would have been one of the top guesses. Maybe being so far in his comfort zone stylistically is what helped Noel romp to victory, or maybe it was because he committed so hard to the tasks that at one point he actually ate some of Alex Horne’s beard. His outfit certainly helped him win one particularly memorable task, where he disguised himself as a banana in a fruit bowl.

Aisling Bea: lime green tuxedo tracksuit (Series 5)

Series rank: fourth

A tuxedo tracksuit is the epitome of smart casual, and made Aisling Bea look like an adorable green penguin, but didn’t seem to help her much with the actual tasks. That said, there’s only twelve points between her series score and that of winner Bob Mortimer, so she put in a solid performance. And the rest of the series 5 cast wore some of the most unremarkable outfits in Taskmaster history, so she must get a bonus point for effort. During the series she tweeted about where she got her outfit from, confirming it’s an Irish company called Traxedo.

Tim Vine: safari suit (Series 6)

Series rank: second

‘What? These are my outdoor clothes,’ Tim explains, standing dressed in an old-timey safari suit with leopard print pockets. Although he came a respectable second place, his outfit actually prevented him from scoring points at one point: while trying to make a plastic bag as heavy as possible (a task measured by hanging it from some scales) he realises he’s misplaced the hook for the scales, and has to rush to create a makeshift one before the time runs out. It goes about as well as you’d expect, and he ends up coming last place, before discovering the hook hanging from his lapels.

Phil Wang: Kill Bill yellow bodysuit (Series 7)

Series rank: Last

We’ve recently celebrated Phil Wang as one of the ‘best worst’ Taskmaster contestants, and while perhaps he thought dressing as the ruthless assassin in Kill Bill might make him deadly competition, it’s clear his somewhat distracting bodysuit didn’t do him any favours in the end. Greg openly admits he’s distracted by it ‘because all I can see is your genitalia’, and the hula-hoop challenge is a particularly harrowing watch. Then again, most of us wouldn’t fare well in a ‘who wore it best’ scenario when going up against Uma Thurman.

Lou Sanders: pink and silver jumpsuit (Series 8)

Series rank: WON!

It really shouldn’t have come as any surprise to see Lou Sanders crowned Taskmaster series champion: her jumpsuit literally had the words ‘Taskmaster Winner Series 8’ in sparkly silver letters on the back. She also looked like a cross between a superhero and a Power Ranger, a mighty combo, although in a Reddit interview she confessed the jumpsuit wasn’t quite how she’d wanted it: ‘I had some things I wanted to put on it like ‘Vote labia’ which they said ‘maybe not’ to and a picture of Anika and a pocket of rice (Anneka Rice) but there’s all sorts of regulations regarding people’s faces on TV and stuff.’ Thankfully, the lack of a ‘vote labia’ sign didn’t affect Lou’s performance.