Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7 Review – The Spies

Beyond that, the scene also features Brendol Hux, a nice little tie-in to the Sequel Trilogy. He’s even played by Brian Gleeson, General Hux actor Domhnall Gleeson’s brother! And that’s not even the biggest tie-in to those films. We’re of course taking about “Project Necromancer,” which hints at the Imperial experiments to revive Emperor Palpatine. It seems clear now how The Mandalorian will be bridging the gap between these trilogies.

All that aside, the most pertinent information revealed in the clandestine meeting with regards to this show is that the Empire is laying low under the guise of scattered, “unorganized remnant warlords,” and that Gideon convinces his cohorts to grant him a grip of resources, namely Praetorian Guards (another nice tether to the Sequels) to stop the Mandalorians from retaking their home world. Gideon’s imposing intellect and influence are on full display here, and Giancarlo Esposito proves once again that he’s a master at playing the most terrifying villain in the room. It’s great to finally have him back on the show.

The episode then shifts focus to the Nite Owls and Children of the Watch as they have an uncomfortable standoff on Nevarro. The Light Cruiser with the Mandalorian signet scrawled on its belly hanging ominously over the city is majestic, and it’s simple but evocative imagery like this that has remained one of the most powerful cinematic staples of Star Wars since the opening shot of A New Hope. And the foreboding tribal drums are a slick indicator of the tension between the two tribes.

The opposing ideals of the two Mando tribes aren’t addressed directly here. The friction is conveyed loud and clear, but they never really get into it verbally, which is actually perfect for the purposes of the episode. No need to get stuck in the philosophical weeds—there are more pressing issues at hand, namely the scouting mission on Mandalore.

Before departing, Din and Grogu visit Greef Karga (Carl Weathers’ delivery is so pleasantly avuncular you can’t help but love him), who gives them the Anzellan-modded IG-12. The tease of IG-11’s return early in the season was tantalizing, and this not-really resurrection is perhaps not what most fans wanted or expected. But maybe it’s better to preserve the permanence of his sacrifice back in season 1.

Despite the insane amount of action and plot developments packed into the episode, Grogu and Din are actually featured relatively prominently here, which is always in the show’s best interest. The gag of the “yes” and “no” buttons is pure gold, and involving Grogu in battle scenes always heightens the stakes and sense of urgency.