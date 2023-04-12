Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7 Easter Eggs Explained

Xander Berkeley, who you likely know best as Gregory from The Walking Dead or George Mason from 24, brings Pellaeon to life in this episode of The Mandalorian.

Commandant Hux (Brian Gleeson)

Yes, you assume correctly, Sequel Trilogy fans. Commandant Brendol Hux, a member of the Imperial Shadow Council and head of one of the most advanced Imperial training facilities, is General Hux’s father. Commandant Hux trained some of the most elite Imperial units during the height of the Empire as well as in the years after the Battle of Endor, as we saw in Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath books and Phasma by Delilah S. Dawson. In fact, it’s after one last decisive defeat at the hands of the New Republic that Hux journeys with what’s left of the Empire to the Unknown Regions, where they’ll reorganize as the First Order. Technically, if we’re going by what was established in Aftermath: Empire’s End, that latter bit is supposed to have already happened by the time we catch up with Hux here, so it’s unclear what his status is in connection to Thrawn’s plan.

On The Mandalorian, he’s brought to life by Brian Gleeson, General Hux actor Domhnall Gleeson’s brother, and you can sort of see the resemblance. You can read more about the Commandant here.

Charles Baker, aka Skinny Pete from Breaking Bad!

Breaking Bad fans are freaking out about Charles Baker’s surprise role on The Mandalorian. Better known as Jesse Pinkman’s scumbag henchman Skinny Pete, Baker plays a Mandalorian who’s been surviving in the wastelands of Mandalore ever since the Great Purge. Credited only as “Survivor Scout,” Baker’s character is fiercely loyal to Bo-Katan and the Nite Owls.

Shadow Council and Grand Admiral Thrawn

“The Spies” introduces us to the Shadow Council, the governing body that rules over what’s left of the Empire. It’s made up of other Imperial warlords like Moff Gideon, all of which are scrounging for resources and trying to keep a hold of what territories they have left. While all of these warlords seem to have their ambitious agendas for the future of the Empire, it seems likely they’ll fall in line once Grand Admiral Thrawn reemerges in Ahsoka. Pellaeon signals during the meeting that the time for Thrawn’s return is very near.

The Shadow Council was first introduced in the Aftermath books, scheming to take back power from the New Republic but failing miserably. The secret group was thought to have been dismantled after the Empire’s defeat at the Battle of Jakku (yeah, that’s what that ship graveyard in The Force Awakens is all about), but somehow, the Shadow Council returned.