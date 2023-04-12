The Mandalorian Season 3 Pulls off the Breaking Bad Reunion You Never Expected

That’s right: The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7, “The Spies,” sees the arrival of another Breaking Bad favorite. While it’s not Cranston, Paul, or Bob Odenkirk, it is someone that fans should (and did) immediately clock.

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome none other than Skinny Pete to Star Wars!

Skinny Pete, played by Charles Baker, was one of Jesse Pinkman’s (Paul) associates through all five seasons of Breaking Bad. Whenever Jesse needed some dirtbag task done, Skinny Pete and his partner Badger (Matt Jones) were there to do the deed…usually poorly. Skinny Pete wasn’t a particularly fleshed out character through his time on Breaking Bad, though we do get to see that he’s randomly a classically trained pianist at one point. He also has the honor of being one of the very few drug-world adjacent characters to make it through all seasons intact.

On this week’s episode of The Mandalorian, Baker plays…well, a Mandalorian. When Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) leads Din Djarin and the rest of his clan to reclaim their home world of Mandalore, they are greeted by a handful of Mandalorian survivors that Bo-Katan was forced to leave behind amid the Empire’s purge of Mandalore. Among those remaining Mandalorians is Baker’s character, who is credited only as “Survivor Scout.”

“Survivor Scout” (who might as well canonically be Mandalorian Skinny Pete) actually gets some stuff to do in his brief appearance, from apologizing to Bo-Katan for failing to retake their home to joining the group as they head off to the Great Forge. Survivor Scout doesn’t come into close contact with Moff Gideon just yet. But that’s okay as Skinny Pete never met Gus Fring on Breaking Bad either.

Should the honorable Survivor Scout and Moff Gideon’s paths cross in The Mandalorian season 3 finale, it will be a TV event more than a decade in the making.