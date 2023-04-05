The Mandalorian Just Confirmed a Major Season 3 Theory

During their climactic confrontation in front of the rest of the clan, Axe twists the vibroblade by reminding Bo that her people left her and she can never truly lead Mandalore because a “misguided zealot” has the Darksaber instead of her. Since Bo-Katan refuses to fight Din for the weapon, it seems like she’s gone as far as she can to claim the throne, and her former group have shunned her that. She won’t do what it takes to claim the weapon, so why should they follow a weak leader? Of course, Axe and friends are all assuming that Din still is the rightful wielder of the Darksaber, but we quickly learn things aren’t that simple…

Surprising most of us, Djarin simply hands the Darksaber to Bo-Katan, explaining that she’s already won the Darksaber back by defeating the one who defeated him. For those left scratching their heads, this goes back to the season’s second episode, where Din ran afoul of a cyborg-like spider monster in the mines of Mandalore. Din is disarmed and captured by the creature, forcing Grogu to rush back to Bo-Katan to ask her for help. Bo follows Grogu back to the monster’s lair and uses the Darksaber to kill it and save Din’s hide. Like Din said: the monster took him down in combat, but then Bo-Katan beat the monster using the very blade in question.

Even back then, there were numerous theories that Bo had reclaimed the Darksaber by defeating the spider creature that captured Din. On Reddit, one user wrote, ”I also saw the fact that she saved Din as being part of a story needed to have a legitimate claim to the Darksaber and to rule Mandalore.”

On Twitter, another fan added, “Confident that Bo is the owner of the Darksaber. The thing in episode 2 defeated Mando, then she defeated it. I think they’ll reveal it later and not have to fight for it after all.” Someone else theorized, “Technically in episode 2, Din ‘lost’ in combat to that techno-beast who disarmed him of the Darksaber. Bo then picked it up and used to to do the same. She, in my opinion, had every right to keep the saber at that point and I wonder if this will come up.” Jump forward four episodes, and surprise, surprise, it’s come up.

The history of the Darksaber is a complicated and violent one. After being created by Mandalorian Jedi Tarre Vizsla around 1050 BBY (in other words, over 1,000 years before the Original Trilogy), it was sealed in the Jedi Temple until Mandalorians stole it back, sparking years of war on Mandalore. It was eventually wielded by Tarre’s ancestor Pre Vizsla to lead extremist group Death Watch during the Clone Wars, but was lost to Darth Maul when Pre was killed. Mandalorian freedom fighter Sabine Wren recovered it years later on Dathomir and then defeated Gar Saxon for it in the Rebels animated series. But then Sabine simply handed it over to Bo-Katan without fighting for it first.

As Bo was gifted the Darksaber, she wasn’t technically the rightful wielder according to ancient Mandalorian tradition, making her a heretic to Din’s group of religious zealots who believed Bo’s choice to use the weapon despite not earning it in combat had doomed Mandalore. But finally, it sounds like Bo-Katan has truly won the right to lead the Mandalorian people once and for all. Encountering the Mythosaur in the Living Waters also helped, of course.