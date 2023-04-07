Star Wars Ahsoka Trailer Breakdown: First Look at Thrawn, Hera, Sabine, Huyang, and More

That said, Morgan’s inclusion either means there will be portions of the series that take place before Din first met Ahsoka in The Mandalorian season 2, since Ahsoka has already tracked down Morgan in “The Jedi,” or after the events on Corvus. We never actually saw Ahsoka strike down the evil Imperial magistrate in that episode, so it’s possible she somehow escaped, and is back to help Thrawn. More on Morgan’s role in a minute.

Grand Admiral Thrawn, Heir to the Empire

Even though we don’t actually see his face, we’d recognize the Chiss admiral anywhere. That’s indeed Grand Admiral Thrawn walking onto the bridge of a ship he seems to share with Morgan. It’s unlike any Imperial bridge we’ve ever seen, but let us know in the comments if you recognize it.

We don’t know who’s actually playing Thrawn at the moment, although it’s long been rumored that Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced the character on Rebels, will reprise his role in live-action. He’s denied this, of course, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Thrawn’s comeback after years of being lost in parts unknown after the events of Rebels was first teased in The Mandalorian season 2. We know Ahsoka is searching for him, likely as a way to track down Ezra Bridger, who went missing with Thrawn during the climactic battle over Lothal in Rebels. It definitely looks like she’ll at least find one of them in this series.

Ahsoka calling Thrawn “the heir to the Empire” is no accident, either. Longtime Star Wars fans who are familiar with the now non-canon Legends continuity will remember that Timothy Zahn’s Heir to the Empire was the novel in which Thrawn first debuted as the next big bad of Star Wars after the death of the Emperor. The fact that Ahsoka makes the reference here seems to indicate that Thrawn will occupy a similar role in the Mandoverse, the big boss of this particular bubble of shows, plus the new movie to be directed by Dave Filoni. We’ll assume Thrawn is the villain of that film, too.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

We finally know who Mary Elizabeth Winstead is playing: former Rebel leader and now New Republic general Hera Syndulla. Rebels fans know Hera as a great hero who is fiercely loyal to her friends and the causes she fights for. She’s also one of the best pilots in the galaxy, which is why the trailer introduces her in the cockpit of a ship, although that doesn’t look like the Ghost?