Why Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Hasn’t Gone Full Open-World

Having played Survivor, I can say that the game certainly doesn’t feel like it secretly wants to be an open-world game or that it was made as a kind of compromise for those who wanted Fallen Order to be a more traditional open-world adventure. Actually, as someone who loved Fallen Order‘s Metroidvania elements, I really respected how much of the game still feels like a Metroidvania title. According to Jedi: Survivor Narrative Technical Director Joanna Robb, that was kind of the point.

“We never lose sight of our Metroidvania roots,” Robb explains. “The essence of that game formula is to acquire a new tool and then to go ‘Aha!’ You understand the environment in a totally different way. So as we were building content in the Valley [an early Survivor area], which is very expansive, it was very important for us to never lose sight of that formula and never deprive players of that sense of excitement and exploration when they’re going through it.”

Indeed, many of Survivor‘s more open elements seem to enhance was is still, fundamentally, a Metroidvania kind of game.

“I think the openness fits so well with some of our new mechanics in the game,” Robb says. “For one, we added the extension cable for Cal that you can use to get to far away points. He also learns the beast tame Force power which allows him to ride on animals throughout the Valley, which makes it much easier to get around and open up new areas to get to…you’re able to move through the environment in more open ways. So it makes sense that we would support that with content that has more openness and lets you think about distance in a different way. But the Valley is also full of places of interest that are meaningful Metroidvania puzzles or, in some cases, little side dungeons.”

It’s a fascinating approach. At a time when open-world games dominate the Triple-A scene and even previously notable Metroidvania titles eventually adopted that open-world design formula (Arkham Asylum to Arkham City, for instance), open-world can sometimes feel like an inevitability. Yet, based on what I played, Survivor‘s mounts, expanded exploration options, additional sidequest, and fast travel points (all common open-world mechanics) all do seem to enhance its core Metroidvania qualities.

We’ll see how the final version of Survivor fares when the game is released on April 28, but, like so many other aspects of the experience, the game’s expanded environments feel like a promising part of a potentially exceptional Star Wars experience.