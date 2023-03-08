The Mandalorian’s New Star Wars Quest Just Changed Everything We Knew About Mandalore

In other words, seeing the mythosaur in the flesh is a moment that reinforces Din’s faith in the Way of the Mand’alor (his specific religion), including his holy quest to redeem himself by bathing in the living waters, while shattering Bo-Katan’s much more “modern” interpretation of Mandalorian tradition. But beyond how the return of the mythosaur affects these characters on a personal level, there’s now something even bigger afoot, and it goes back to a Mandalorian prophecy that predicts a revival for Mandalore and its people.

“The songs of eons past foretold of the mythosaur rising up to herald a new age of Mandalore,” the Armorer tells Din in episode of The Book of Boba Fett. “Sadly, it only exists in legends.”

Even the Armorer herself, the religious leader of Din’s tribe, doesn’t seem to entirely believe this prophecy for the simple reason that mythosaurs are supposed to be extinct. This “new age” can never come to pass because there’s no mythosaur to rise up and herald it.

When that episode of Boba Fett aired, some fans were quick to theorize that the prophecy wasn’t referring to the mythosaur in a literal sense but the symbol worn on a certain Mandalorian’s armor. Was Boba Fett, whose armor is emblazoned with the skull of the mythosaur, destined to unite the Mandalorian clans and lead them back to their home world? In the now non-canon Legends continuity, Boba did eventually become the new leader of his people years after Return of the Jedi, but that seems less likely in the canon “Mandoverse” where his main ambition is to rule Mos Espa as its daimyo.

But now that it looks like at least one of these legendary creatures is still alive on Mandalore, a new future seems to finally be on the horizon for the scattered Mandalorian clans after years of hiding. That said, even if the mythosaur does “rise up to herald a new age of Mandalore,” who’s going to lead the Mandalorian people into the next era?

At the moment, the series seems to be setting up Din as the new Mand’alor. Not only is he the rightful wielder of the Darksaber, which allows him to claim the throne of Mandalore according to warrior tradition, but he’s also found the mythosaur that was foretold. (Din achieved both of these things completely by accident, by the way, which is why we love him.) We’d say the job is his to lose at this point. But as the return of the mythosaur proves, nothing is ever really what it seems when it comes to these Mandalorians.