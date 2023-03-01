The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast: Meet the New and Returning Star Wars Characters

Katee Sackhoff is Bo-Katan Kryze

First lending her voice to Bo-Katan Kryze in The Clone Wars and Rebels, Katee Sackhoff reprised her role for the first time in live-action for season 2 of The Mandalorian. Bo-Katan spent season 2 in search of the Darksaber, hoping to win the weapon from Moff Gideon and take her rightful place as ruler of Mandalore. Now that Djarin wields the saber, her relationship with him is strained, but hopefully they’re able to come together and take back Mandalore eventually. Sackhoff has also appeared in Battlestar Galactica, Longmire, The Flash, and Another Life.

Giancarlo Esposito is Moff Gideon

He may have been defeated and handed over to the New Republic at the end of season 2, but that doesn’t mean that will be the last we see of Moff Gideon. Giancarlo Esposito is set to reprise his villainous role in season 3, though where we’ll see him has yet to be revealed. It’s likely that he’ll be in a prison cell or some kind of New Republic holding facility, but even without the Darksaber, we wouldn’t count on that holding him for too long. Giancarlo Esposito has an extensive filmography, with appearances in series like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Boys, and Kaleidoscope just to name a few.

Carl Weathers is Greef Karga

Despite being an adversary to Djarin and Grogu as the leader of Nevarro’s Bounty Hunter Guild in season 1, Greef Karga has quickly become one of their most loyal allies. After driving away Moff Gideon and his Imperial forces, Karga turned Nevarro into a more prosperous and peaceful place with the help of New Republic marshal Cara Dune. In season 3, Karga is continuing to take his role as High Magistrate seriously as he tries to convince Djarin to settle down on Nevarro with Grogu. Karga will once again be played by the legendary Carl Weathers, who has also starred in Happy Gilmore, Rocky I-IV, and Predator.

Emily Swallow is The Armorer

The Armorer of Djarin’s former clan, the Children of the Watch, is set to return for season 3, and it looks like she’ll be helping Djarin atone for the “sin” of removing his helmet. Despite how restrictive their creed may appear, the Armorer has been a relatively loyal ally to Djarin throughout the series thus far. She has offered guidance on the best path forward with Grogu and is even the one who forged the cute little guy’s adorable chainmail armor in The Book of Boba Fett. Sure she kicked Mando out for what seems like a minor grievance, but to her their way of life is sacred.

Emily Swallow will once again play this fierce warrior. Swallow has also appeared in Supernatural and SEAL Team, although you might be more likely to recognize her voice-over work in The Last of Us Part II and Castlevania.

Taika Waititi is IG-11

Don’t call it a comeback! It looks like Taika Waititi is back as IG-11 in The Mandalorian season 3. We learn in the season 3 premiere, “The Apostate,” that Din wants to repair the former assassin-turned-nursing droid so that it can accompany him to Mandalore and watch over Grogu. The only problem is that, after IG-11 self-destructed at the end of season 1, it reverted back to its original programming once turned back on by Din in “The Apostate.” Unsurprisingly, IG-11 immediately tries to kill Grogu, which was its last directive before Kuill reprogrammed the droid in season 1. In order, the bring back IG’s gentler, more nurturing side, Din has to find a special part the Anzellans on Nevarro need to fix him. So that storyline is to be continued.