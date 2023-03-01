The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast: Meet the New and Returning Star Wars Characters
This Star Wars article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
Star Wars has become such an iconic staple of pop culture that it’s no surprise that actors from a variety of backgrounds are eager to join this world, no matter how big or small the role may be. From series regulars like Pedro Pascal and Carl Weathers to guest stars like Jason Sudeikis and Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian has always had a stacked cast of actors to bring this era of the Galaxy to life.
With season 3 premiering March 1, let’s take a look at the characters, both new and returning, that we can expect to see this season. Episode 1 of the new season, “The Apostate,” even features a few surprise additions!
Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian aka Mando aka Din Djarin
Pedro Pascal is returning as the titular Mandalorian Din Djarin for season 3. The former bounty hunter has reunited with his adopted son Grogu, and the pair are once again set to travel the galaxy together, including on a pilgrimage to Mandalore. Djarin was banished from his clan in The Book of Boba Fett after admitting to removing his helmet, and the only way he can return is to bathe within the “living waters beneath the mines of Mandalore.” Pascal is currently starring in HBO’s The Last of Us, and you can also watch him in Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
Katee Sackhoff is Bo-Katan Kryze
First lending her voice to Bo-Katan Kryze in The Clone Wars and Rebels, Katee Sackhoff reprised her role for the first time in live-action for season 2 of The Mandalorian. Bo-Katan spent season 2 in search of the Darksaber, hoping to win the weapon from Moff Gideon and take her rightful place as ruler of Mandalore. Now that Djarin wields the saber, her relationship with him is strained, but hopefully they’re able to come together and take back Mandalore eventually. Sackhoff has also appeared in Battlestar Galactica, Longmire, The Flash, and Another Life.
Giancarlo Esposito is Moff Gideon
He may have been defeated and handed over to the New Republic at the end of season 2, but that doesn’t mean that will be the last we see of Moff Gideon. Giancarlo Esposito is set to reprise his villainous role in season 3, though where we’ll see him has yet to be revealed. It’s likely that he’ll be in a prison cell or some kind of New Republic holding facility, but even without the Darksaber, we wouldn’t count on that holding him for too long. Giancarlo Esposito has an extensive filmography, with appearances in series like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Boys, and Kaleidoscope just to name a few.
Carl Weathers is Greef Karga
Despite being an adversary to Djarin and Grogu as the leader of Nevarro’s Bounty Hunter Guild in season 1, Greef Karga has quickly become one of their most loyal allies. After driving away Moff Gideon and his Imperial forces, Karga turned Nevarro into a more prosperous and peaceful place with the help of New Republic marshal Cara Dune. In season 3, Karga is continuing to take his role as High Magistrate seriously as he tries to convince Djarin to settle down on Nevarro with Grogu. Karga will once again be played by the legendary Carl Weathers, who has also starred in Happy Gilmore, Rocky I-IV, and Predator.
Emily Swallow is The Armorer
The Armorer of Djarin’s former clan, the Children of the Watch, is set to return for season 3, and it looks like she’ll be helping Djarin atone for the “sin” of removing his helmet. Despite how restrictive their creed may appear, the Armorer has been a relatively loyal ally to Djarin throughout the series thus far. She has offered guidance on the best path forward with Grogu and is even the one who forged the cute little guy’s adorable chainmail armor in The Book of Boba Fett. Sure she kicked Mando out for what seems like a minor grievance, but to her their way of life is sacred.
Emily Swallow will once again play this fierce warrior. Swallow has also appeared in Supernatural and SEAL Team, although you might be more likely to recognize her voice-over work in The Last of Us Part II and Castlevania.
Taika Waititi is IG-11
Don’t call it a comeback! It looks like Taika Waititi is back as IG-11 in The Mandalorian season 3. We learn in the season 3 premiere, “The Apostate,” that Din wants to repair the former assassin-turned-nursing droid so that it can accompany him to Mandalore and watch over Grogu. The only problem is that, after IG-11 self-destructed at the end of season 1, it reverted back to its original programming once turned back on by Din in “The Apostate.” Unsurprisingly, IG-11 immediately tries to kill Grogu, which was its last directive before Kuill reprogrammed the droid in season 1. In order, the bring back IG’s gentler, more nurturing side, Din has to find a special part the Anzellans on Nevarro need to fix him. So that storyline is to be continued.
Waititi of course needs no introduction. Not only is he a brilliant comedic actor but a very successful director. He’s directed and acted in two of Marvel’s Thor films, he made What We Do in the Shadows, co-created Reservation Dogs, and is set to direct his own Star Wars movie. Eventually.
Omid Abtahi is Dr. Pershing
Dr. Pershing is set to make another appearance in season 3, although with Moff Gideon in New Republic custody, it’s hard to say where his loyalties will lie. Pershing has never seemed particularly evil, as he tried his best to keep the child alive throughout the experiments that Moff Gideon ordered. But he also likely would have followed orders and killed the child out of fear if Djarin hadn’t shown up when he did in season 1. Whether or not we get to see Pershing outside of the Empire’s influence, it will be interesting to see what role he and his research into Grogu’s abilities have this season. Dr. Pershing will once again be played by Omid Abtahi, who has also appeared in Better Call Saul, American Gods, and Fear the Walking Dead.
Amy Sedaris is Peli Motto
Tatooine mechanic and Jawa-lover Peli Motto is set to appear again in season 3, with Amy Sedaris reprising her role. We last saw Motto in The Book of Boba Fett helping Djarin replace the Razor Crest, as she’s kind of become his go-to mechanic throughout his travels. No matter what zany role Motto will play in the events of season 3, it’ll be nice to see her again. Aside from The Mandalorian, Sedaris has appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows, such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Clerks III, and Jennifer’s Body.
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is Captain Carson Teva
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee will be returning as New Republic captain Carson Teva, a pilot that Djarin has run into on more than one occasion. Djarin and Teva aren’t enemies per se, but Djarin has become known for giving him the slip any and every time they meet in space. Teva usually just lets it slide though, especially as he realizes that Djarin is also an enemy of the Empire. Without Cara Dune as our connection to the New Republic, hopefully Teva will have an even larger role this season. Sun-Hyung Lee has also appeared in Kim’s Convenience and Train 48.
Nonso Anozie is Gorian Shard
A surprise new villain has entered the Star Wars universe. Meet the space pirate king Gorian Shard, who seems to be a mix of DC’s Swamp Thing and Davy Jones from Pirates of the Caribbean. We learn in “The Apostate” that his pirate clan used to do business on Nevarro, and that Gorian isn’t too happy about High Magistrate Greef Karga going legit and cutting the pirates out of the spoils. Sounds like trouble is brewing once again on the volcanic planet.
Gorian is played by Nonso Anozie, who you might know best as the powerful merchant Xaro Xhoan Daxos in Game of Thrones and as Tommy Jepperd in Sweet Tooth. Anozie most recently appeared as the voice of Wyvern in The Sandman bonus episode, “Dream of a Thousand Cats.”
Jon Favreau and Tait Fletcher are Paz Vizsla
The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau lends his voice to the walking tank performed by MMA fighter and actor Tait Fletcher. The grumpy Paz Vizsla is part of Din’s Mandalorian covert, usually the heavily armed enforcer standing by the Armorer’s side. He doesn’t really like Din, or at the very least wants to cut him down to size. Paz, who is a descendant of Tarre Vizsla, the Mandalorian Jedi who crafted the Darksaber, tried to challenge Din for the weapon in The Book of Boba Fett but lost. Surely, that’s improved his mood.
Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows
Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd is set to appear in a yet-to-be-revealed role. Even though we don’t know who he’ll be playing yet, the actor’s history of genre work will likely make him a welcome addition to this season. Aside from his role as Doc Brown, you probably recognize Lloyd from his appearances in Star Trek, Clue, The Addams Family, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit.
Another actor set to appear in a currently undisclosed role is Tim Meadows, whom you’ll likely recognize from his roles in Mean Girls, The Goldbergs, Grown Ups, and his recent appearance in Rian Johnson’s Poker Face.