The Mandalorian Just Set Up a Major Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Character

This Star Wars: The Mandalorian article contains spoilers.

The penultimate episode of The Mandalorian season 3, “The Spies,” features the return of Moff Gideon and the introduction of the Shadow Council that governs what’s left of the Empire five years after Return of the Jedi. While the mention of Grand Admiral Thrawn and more hints of Palpatine’s cloning plan may have been some of the larger takeaways from this scene, there’s an important connection to the First Order and the Sequel Trilogy that shows just how dangerous this council is to the future of the New Republic.

We learn one of the members of the Shadow Council is Commandant Brendol Hux. Yes, that’s right, he’s the father of future First Order General Armitage Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) from the Sequel Trilogy. His son will one day become an important part of the First Order’s plan to destroy the New Republic and defeat the Resistance. But even if this fatherly connection wasn’t a cool enough easter egg, Brendol is played by Domhnall’s brother, Brian Gleeson, in The Mandalorian.

While Brendol doesn’t directly appear in the Sequel Trilogy, the canon The Force Awakens prequel novel Phasma shows that he is more than just Armitage Hux’s father and another cog in the First Order’s wheel. In fact, he’s one of the First Order’s forefathers. He was there when the Empire retreated to the Unknown Regions where it would reorganize into the First Order and begin to rebuild its war machine. During the First Order’s rise to power, Brendol spearheaded the stormtrooper training program that Finn was forced into and that Armitage later inherited. Brendol was responsible for training Captain Phasma in her youth, forging her into the powerful warrior we meet in the movies.