The Mandalorian Just Proved the New Republic Isn’t Much Better Than the Empire

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy suggested to Empire magazine (via IGN) that the planned Rangers storylines would be “absorbed” into The Mandalorian, and now, we get a sense of how the New Republic fits into things. Although the formal government born from the Rebellion is supposed to be the antithesis of the Empire, Rogue One and Andor have both shown that even the good guys sometimes use some less than savory methods to accomplish their goals.

What Is the New Republic?

The Mandalorian’s place in the convoluted Star Wars timeline means season 3 takes place about a decade after the Battle of Yavin in A New Hope — although showrunner Jon Favreau has since muddled things with unclear answers about how long Grogu trained with Luke Skywalker. We’re just going to ignore his “many years” comment for the moment because it doesn’t quite add up. For our purposes, we’re just going to assume everything that’s happened on The Mandalorian takes place in 9 ABY (nine years after A New Hope and five after Return of the Jedi).

Effectively restoring the Galactic Republic, the New Republic was officially formed in 5 ABY, just a year after the Rebellion’s victory at the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi. So when we catch up with Pershing and Kane on Coruscant, the galactic government is still in its early days and clearly over-extended, which is why Pershing spends so much of his time talking to droids instead of real people at the New Republic amnesty office.

While we only really see the government at ground level in The Mandalorian, there are a lot of bigger things going on from a galactic scale. The New Republic wants to take a very different approach to the Empire as the major ruling faction, and has put several policies in place that to separate itself from what came before. For example, instead of simply adopting Coruscant as its capital, the New Republic rotates its seat of power, starting with Mon Mothma’s homeworld of Chandrila.

At the time of The Mandalorian, Mothma is serving as the first Chancellor of the New Republic, and while she’s working to dismantle the Imperial Fleet in the Coruscant shipyards, one of her most divisive policies also involves decommissioning the Rebel Alliance Fleet. Mothma believes a demilitarized galaxy will prolong the hard-earned peace, but her policies essentially leave the more modest New Republic Defense Force without any real teeth to defend the government from attack. Surely, no one will regret this down the line. No way.

Over two decades after the events of “The Convert,” the New Republic will ultimately unravel because it doesn’t take the threat of the First Order seriously. In The Force Awakens, which takes place in 34 ABY, we watch as the First Order uses Starkiller Base to obliterate the New Republic capital on Hosnian Prime, effectively bringing the government to a fiery end. Only General Leia Organa’s Resistance is left to defend the citizens of the galaxy from a resurgent Empire.