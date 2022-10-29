Peter Capaldi’s Best Roles from Doctor Who to Paddington, The Thick of It & more

Doctor Who (Twice! 2008 and 2013-2017)

Capaldi’s portrayal of the twelfth Doctor gave us a complex, tormented and fiercely kind incarnation of this iconic role, and as a result he earned the praise and admiration of critics and Whovians alike. We saw his interpretation of the Doctor (and his hair!) evolve over the three series he’s a part of, but for Capaldi it was the episode ‘Listen’ which defined his era of the Doctor:

‘For me, that was really one of the first [episodes] of, oh, this is really who this Doctor is. He was quite brutal with people, but he was also kind and he was also funny and acidic. I think that was the first one where he really first appears.’

And, of course, we also got the timey-wimey twist of Peter Capaldi appearing in Doctor Who several years before he became the Doctor, when he featured in Tennant era episode ‘Fires of Pompeii’:

Torchwood (2009)

Peter Capaldi clearly just really, REALLY wanted to be in Doctor Who, because as far as we can tell, he is the only actor to appear not twice but THREE times across the Whoniverse. Back in 2009 he appeared in the harrowing ‘Children of Earth’ series of Torchwood, playing government official John Frobisher, who gets caught up in the mysterious ‘456’ aliens’ demand for 10% of the world’s children. It’s a much less fun role than the other two, but Capaldi is brilliant as a man out of his depth with an impossible decision to make.

The Thick of It (2005-2012)

The acerbic wit, volatile energy and savage, profanity-laden put-downs of government Communications guru Malcolm Tucker is what made Capaldi a household name, and with good reason – it’s one of the most iconic comedy characters of this generation. It also won him a slew of awards, including a BAFTA and two British Comedy awards, and was the reason a new political description – omnishambles – was added to the dictionary. It’s physically impossible to choose a favourite Malcolm Tucker line, but feel free to fight this out in the comments.

In the Loop (2009)

This Oscar-nominated film spin-off to The Thick Of It gives us another dose of Malcolm Tucker, this time giving us the treat of seeing how he deals with US politics, including an incredible face-off with the legend that is The Sopranos’ James Gandolfini. The film – and Capaldi – rightfully earned critical acclaim, probably helped by the fact this political satire was released back in 2009, before the world of politics became beyond parody.