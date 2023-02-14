BBC’s Better Ending Explained: Did Lou Escape the McHugh Gang?

Did Lou Slack Finally Take Down Col McHugh?

Essentially, no – she just convinced him to do it for her. In their final stand-off, in which at one point they both hold a gun to each other’s head, he realises his life and criminal empire have no meaning since his daughter’s death. With no way forward for either of them – Col doesn’t want to continue being a gang leader, Lou knows her conscience demands she must confess to all of her police corruption – Lou very easily convinces Col to turn himself in with her.

They drive to the police station together at dawn and, in an exceptionally clever use of anti-climax, there’s no-one on reception, so these two titans of ‘good’ and ‘evil’ end up having to sit in the waiting area until a police officer comes on duty. The sight of them looking up as a door opens is the final shot of the series.

How Did Lou and Col’s Relationship Begin?

20 years ago, Lou was a struggling new police officer, and Col became an informant on a case she was working on. He gave her an important win, kick-starting her career, and in return she agreed to turn a blind eye to his crimes as long as he gave her important intel on worse criminals in exchange. In DI Slack’s eyes, she was still a good cop because she was doing good police work with the information Col gave her.

They grew close over the years, and then when Lou’s husband’s business went bust, Col gave him a share in the building merchant he laundered money through to set him up with an income. That only got Lou even more embroiled in the McHugh gang’s criminal activities.

Why Did Lou End Her Years of Corruption?

In episode one, Lou’s teenage son Owen (Zak Ford-Williams) nearly dies when he contracts meningitis, and as she waits by his bedside Lou begs him to survive. When he makes it through (albeit with severe physical disabilities) she realises she has to repay the universe by ending her involvement with the McHugh gang, making things right, and living a better life.

What Was the McHugh Task Force Investigating?

The police investigation aiming to take McHugh down had three main strands. The first is the gang’s cannabis farms, but McHugh cottons onto their investigation and clears them out before they can get any solid evidence. The second is the arrest of gang member Noel (Kaya Moore), who ends up in prison for armed robbery, but refuses to turn on Col McHugh (we don’t blame him). The last is Thomas Ajazi, a drug dealer found dead in a pub, who we later learn was killed by Col’s boys for dealing gear in McHugh territory. All three investigations end up leading absolutely nowhere, proving task forces are as useless as they sound.