The Hunt for Raoul Moat: How Soon Is Too Soon To Dramatise True Crime?

This nonsensical support of a brutal murderer is addressed from the first scene of The Hunt for Raoul Moat, which shows people laying flowers where Moat died because “he’s a hero to us.” The show’s producer Jake Lushington has explained that challenging this bizarre “cartoon public perception” of events was what prompted him to make the drama in the first place:

“I think there’s a danger… that if we do not tell the story within the lifetime of people who were there and remember this ‘legend’ of a man against the system who was outwitting the cops… it won’t really be challenged.”

Lee Ingleby (Crossfire), who stars as police detective Neil Adamson in the drama, added: “We see the news reports and then the image of Moat on a river bank with a shotgun to his temple. But we don’t see what led to that moment, who he affected, who he killed, who he ruined. That’s why it’s important to tell this story.”

These are certainly noble intentions, but perhaps the reason the Raoul Moat case still feels too raw for a true crime drama is the pain The Hunt for Raoul Moat seems to be causing most of the victims’ families, including Moat’s now grown-up children.

While all the victims were notified about the drama, and Chris Brown’s family were reportedly very supportive, Samantha Stobbart’s sisters Kelly and Claire have both been vocally against it, with Kelly telling The Mirror: “We’re lucky our Sam survived. ITV don’t realise the impact this will have on the people involved. It still gives me nightmares and I suffer PTSD. I’m so sick of hearing Raoul’s name, and I’m so sick of him being on TV. ”

Moat’s former partner Caroline Dodd said the series “will throw Raoul Moat back into the limelight and glorify his crimes”, his daughter Katelaine said it will “bring the horror back”, and David Rathband’s widow, Kath, has spoken about her “sadness, disappointment, and worry” when she read the email notifying her about the series.