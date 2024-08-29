KAOS Cast: Meet the Actors and Their Greek Myth Characters

Poseidon – Cliff Curtis

New Zealand star Cliff Curtis plays Poseidon, god of the sea, and under the thumb to his egomaniacal brother Zeus. Don’t expect seaweed and barnacles though, this Poseidon is more a superyacht crime boss kind of guy. Curtis is a movie star with a long career starting as far back as 1993’s The Piano, and taking in New Zealand and Maori classics Once Were Warriors and Whale Rider, alongside Hollywood movies Three Kings, Blow, Training Day and more recently, The Meg, Doctor Sleep and the Avatar franchise.

Dionysus – Nabhaan Rizwan

KAOS‘ god of wine and wild frenzy Dionysus is a playboy who’s starting to tire of his hedonistic lifestyle and seeking a more significant role on Mount Olympus. He’s played by British actor Nabhaan Rizwan, who arrived on screen in BBC crime drama Informer and is best known in the US for playing Frank in post-apocalypse drama Station Eleven and for his film role in World War I drama 1917. He was recently seen playing the brother of his actual brother in Mawaan Rizwan’s BBC sitcom Juice, and will soon appear in BBC crime drama Dope Girls.

Riddy – Aurora Perrineau

Actor and model Aurora Perrineau plays Riddy, KAOS‘ updated version of Eurydice from Greek myth. Riddy is a human who’s married to, and the muse of, famous rock star Orpheus. Perrineau played Dani in Fox crime drama Prodigal Son and “C” in the final season of HBO’s Westworld, and before that played Tanya in Ava DuVernay’s acclaimed drama When They See Us and appeared in Hulu anthology horror series Into the Dark, among several other screen roles. Fittingly for a show visually influenced by the glitz and Americana of Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, she’s the daughter of that film’s Mercutio, Lost actor Harold Perrineau.

Orpheus – Killian Scott

Irish actor Killian Scott (he changed the ‘C’ to a ‘K’ to avoid confusion with his countryman and fellow actor Cillian Murphy, and presumably to avoid mispronunciation too) plays Orpheus, a famous musician who belts out Coldplay-style arena hits about how much he loves his wife (see above) to his adoring public. Scott came to recognition on stage and in Dublin-set drama Love/Hate, before appearing in BBC detective dramas Ripper Street and Strike, and film ’71, before taking a lead role in BBC One’s adaptation of Tana French’s celebrated Dublin Murders book series. MCU fans might also recognise him as Pagon from Secret Invasion.

Ari – Leila Farzad

Ari (full name: Ariadne) is the daughter of President Minos of Krete and in line to inherit the role. She lives a lonely life at the palace, beset by guilt and grief over a childhood accident which left her family riven. She’s played by I Hate Suzie, Avenue 5, Better and The Marvels‘ Leila Farzad, who can also be seen in Netflix’s ambitious new adaptation The Decameron.

Caeneus – Misia Butler

Misia Butler plays Caeneus, an unresolved soul trapped in KAOS‘ underworld who becomes a significant player in the fate of Olympus. A trans-male actor playing a trans-male character with their own mythic pedigree, Butler’s role puts him right at the centre of the show’s action. He’s previously appeared in Netflix fantasy movie The School for Good and Evil, and the much-missed book adaptation The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself.